AEW Saturday Night Collision to Air at Regularly Scheduled 8/7c Time Slot

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 12, 2023

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to social media to assure fans that the AEW on TNT Saturday night program, Collision, will continue to air in its standard time slot of 8/7c this weekend.

Khan tweeted, "Per tonight’s MLB results, it’s now official that this weekend’s Saturday Night AEW Collision is in our regularly scheduled timeslot 8pm ET/7pm CT this Saturday on TNT. Thank you all who watch AEW on TV!"

The President of both AEW and ROH also hinted at other upcoming events on the AEW schedule. He said, "See you on Friday for Rampage, Saturday for Collision [and] next Wednesday for Dynamite!"

Tony Khan Targets Vince McMahon in Latest Heated Twitter Confrontation

Tony Khan Targets Vince McMahon in Latest Heated Twitter Confrontation

