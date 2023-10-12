Tony Khan Takes Shot at Last Night's WWE NXT Viewership

As we reported earlier, AEW Dynamite's special "Title Tuesday" episode garnered 609,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic. In contrast, WWE NXT attracted 921,000 viewers and posted a 0.30 rating in the same demographic. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter/X to comment on the viewership figures, stating:
"This week, 2 active decades-long ratings streaks from 2 great legends were ended. With all due respect, until this week’s head-to-head AEW on TBS vs WWE on USA, neither John Cena nor Undertaker had ever been on a WWE show with under 1 million total viewers + under 400k in the demo."
