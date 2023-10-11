WWE Reportedly Opts for Traditional Survivor Series Concept

WWE has scheduled the 2023 Survivor Series for Saturday, November 25, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The preceding evening, Friday Night SmackDown will take place at the same venue, acting as the concluding show.

WWE is marketing the event following its traditional Survivor Series concept, not under the title Survivor Series: WarGames as done the previous year.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select revealed that, as per the current week, WWE intends to hold the themed match once again during Survivor Series.

It's been highlighted that a men’s bout is being discussed, with strong hints suggesting Judgment Day might play a role in the match. However, the exact specifics remain undisclosed.