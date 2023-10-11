WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Reportedly Opts for Traditional Survivor Series Concept

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2023

WWE Reportedly Opts for Traditional Survivor Series Concept

WWE has scheduled the 2023 Survivor Series for Saturday, November 25, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The preceding evening, Friday Night SmackDown will take place at the same venue, acting as the concluding show.

WWE is marketing the event following its traditional Survivor Series concept, not under the title Survivor Series: WarGames as done the previous year.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select revealed that, as per the current week, WWE intends to hold the themed match once again during Survivor Series.

It's been highlighted that a men’s bout is being discussed, with strong hints suggesting Judgment Day might play a role in the match. However, the exact specifics remain undisclosed.

WWE NXT Viewership Triumphs Over AEW Dynamite in Tuesday Showdown

On October 10th, AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT clashed, with the former airing a special Title Tuesday edition featuring multiple title shifts an [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 11, 2023 06:39PM


Tags: #wwe #survivor series

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84462/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π