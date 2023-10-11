WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dolph Ziggler's First Public Appearance After WWE Exit Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2023

WWE carried out its latest round of talent cuts on September 21, parting ways with several performers from both the main roster and NXT.

Among the most unexpected departures was that of Dolph Ziggler, a former World Heavyweight Champion who had been a staple in WWE for nearly two decades.

Ziggler remains one of the few recently released WWE talents who have not yet spoken out publicly about their exit from the company. However, plans for his next venture have been officially confirmed.

Dolph Ziggler, whose real name is Nick Nemeth, is teaming up with his brother, AEW talent Ryan Nemeth, for a comedy variety show dubbed 'Hunkamania.' The event is scheduled to take place at the Lincoln Lodge in Chicago on November 24.

The event listing includes the following description:

The Nemeth Bros are pro wrestling superstars Ryan Nemeth (AEW) and Nic Nemeth (AKA Dolph Ziggler from WWE).

Hunkamania is a comedy variety show featuring stand-up, funny stories from the road, special guests from the world of pro wrestling, and once-in-lifetime audience interaction!

 
