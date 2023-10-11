MJF Responds to Controversy Over Latest AEW Dynamite Segment

Following the widely criticized segment on the October 10th, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite, where Juice Robinson unveiled a roll of quarters marked "FRIEDMAN," MJF has issued a clarifying statement. The segment faced backlash for perceived antisemitism and poor timing, especially in light of the current Israel-Hamas conflict. On Wednesday afternoon, MJF released a subsequent statement to address the concerns raised by fans.

MJF stated, “Muhammad Hassan was portraying an evil Muslim terrorist. I’m actually Jewish. I’ve actually gone through this. This is my real life!!!!! MY STORY! And I Look forward to giving Catharsis to every single person who’s ever been oppressed or bullied. If you think I’d play with that or take it lying down or WORST OF ALL Hide from the hard conversations like a coward… You’re on crazy pills.

I look forward to the hard conversations this starts and creates. I look forward to people being further educated. My life’s work is to stand up to any and all injustices done to people due to something as Stupid as being different. To anyone that thinks that can’t be done through the avenue of professional wrestling. Then that’s an indictment on things that have happened in this sports past. I look forward to bringing this sport into the present. I look forward to knocking Juice Robinson’s teeth down his throat. And most of all I look forward to getting back the Triple B!”