Injury Update on Cash Wheeler from FTR

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2023

Ricky Starks and Big Bill Triumph Over FTR to Capture AEW World Tag Team Titles on AEW Collision. Following the match, rumors swirled about FTR's future with AEW on social media platforms.

Nevertheless, Dax Harwood clarified on Twitter that FTR remains under contract with AEW through 2027 and has no plans to exit the company.

Contrary to reports claiming Wheeler was injured, leading to the brief and lopsided match, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wheeler is in fact not injured; the outcome of the match was pre-planned to pave the way for an upcoming rematch.

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio
