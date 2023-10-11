Velveteen Dream Dismisses Rumors of WWE Performance Center Visit

Patrick Clark Jr, the wrestler formerly known as Velveteen Dream, has publicly addressed gossip suggesting he was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center. Social media was abuzz with the idea that the divisive former NXT North American Champion might be gearing up for a WWE comeback.

Fightful confirmed that WWE has "emphatically" stated the rumors to be false.

In a recent Instagram story, Clark himself dismissed the rumors. He posted:

I AM NOT IN A REHABILITATION FACILITY NOR HAVE I VISITED ORLANDO FLORIDA

– THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

-OR ANY WWE EVENTS OR FACILITIES

Clark hasn't been in a documented match for nearly three years; his last appearance was a loss to Adam Cole on the December 23, 2020, episode of WWE NXT.