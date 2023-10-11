WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brian Pillman Jr. Verifies Ring Name in WWE NXT Segment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2023

During the 10/10 WWE NXT event, a freshly unveiled vignette featuring Brian Pillman Jr. was broadcast. Pillman Jr. discussed the limited time he had with his father, due to losing him at an early age.

He further stated his intention to forge his own legacy, choosing to adopt the surname of the person who brought him up—his mother, Melanie Pillman. Her maiden name is King.

In related news, PWInsider reported on 10/9 that WWE has secured the trademark for the name 'Lexis King'.

