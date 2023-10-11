Brian Pillman Jr. Verifies Ring Name in WWE NXT Segment

During the 10/10 WWE NXT event, a freshly unveiled vignette featuring Brian Pillman Jr. was broadcast. Pillman Jr. discussed the limited time he had with his father, due to losing him at an early age.

He further stated his intention to forge his own legacy, choosing to adopt the surname of the person who brought him up—his mother, Melanie Pillman. Her maiden name is King.

In related news, PWInsider reported on 10/9 that WWE has secured the trademark for the name 'Lexis King'.

26 years ago my father was buried, and tonight I buried his last name. I will no longer be known as the lost son living in his father’s shadow. I will forge my own path and stop at nothing until I am the King of #WWENXT 👑 https://t.co/AVcTMvutO5 — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) October 11, 2023