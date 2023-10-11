AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 13/10/23

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

This Friday's installment of AEW Rampage was pre-recorded immediately after the live airing of Dynamite at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO.

- Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker emerged victorious over The Hardys & Brother Zay

- Skye Blue secured a win against Emi Sakura

- Jay Lethal triumphed over Trent Beretta

- Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta defeated the Gates of Agony