AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 13/10/23

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
This Friday's installment of AEW Rampage was pre-recorded immediately after the live airing of Dynamite at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO.
- Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker emerged victorious over The Hardys & Brother Zay
- Skye Blue secured a win against Emi Sakura
- Jay Lethal triumphed over Trent Beretta
- Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta defeated the Gates of Agony
⚡ Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale Announced For Next Week
On this evening's AEW Dynamite show, the return of the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale was revealed, set to take place on the Wednesday, Octobe [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 11, 2023 08:30AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com