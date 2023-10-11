WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 13/10/23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2023

This Friday's installment of AEW Rampage was pre-recorded immediately after the live airing of Dynamite at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. 

- Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker emerged victorious over The Hardys & Brother Zay

- Skye Blue secured a win against Emi Sakura

- Jay Lethal triumphed over Trent Beretta

- Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta defeated the Gates of Agony

Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale Announced For Next Week

On this evening's AEW Dynamite show, the return of the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale was revealed, set to take place on the Wednesday, Octobe

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 11, 2023 08:30AM


