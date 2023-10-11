Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale Announced For Next Week

On this evening's AEW Dynamite show, the return of the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale was revealed, set to take place on the Wednesday, October 18 episode. MJF has claimed victory in the last four annual installments of this event.

In a separate development, a collaboration between Jazwards, AEW, and TBS will see AEW action figures donated to the Toys For Tots campaign this festive season. The initiative has already generated over $1 million in proceeds.

No additional bouts for the upcoming Dynamite episode have been revealed as of yet.