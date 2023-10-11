Two Title Changes On AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday

AEW's Title Tuesday didn't disappoint, featuring two significant championship switches during the event.

In a special one-night face-off reminiscent of the Wednesday Night Wars, AEW's Title Tuesday pitted AEW against NXT with two prestigious titles up for grabs in Kansas City. One challenger had to bow out due to unforeseen circumstances from their scheduled bout.

Jon Moxley was unable to participate due to a concussion incurred during his International Title defense against Rey Fenix at Dynamite Grand Slam. Although Moxley was slated for a rematch on October 10th, he'll have to wait a bit longer for his chance to reclaim the gold.

Rey Fenix then defended his title against ex-International Champion Orange Cassidy. Cassidy managed to defeat Fenix and, in doing so, became a two-time International Champion, renewing interest in a title he'd previously made noteworthy.

Hikaru Shida Secures AEW Women’s Championship for the Third Time Later in the night, Saraya defended the AEW Women’s Championship, which she had won at Wembley Stadium, against Hikaru Shida. Shida, who had been the previous holder, toppled the English star to capture the AEW Women's Championship for an unprecedented third time.

During her prior two stints as champion, Shida has set records for both the longest and shortest reigns in the Women's division, sparking curiosity about the trajectory of her latest championship run.