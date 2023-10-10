AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Results For October 10th, 2023

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday results from Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The following report was written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) and Rajah Kumar (@RajahNews) "Our Live Coverage Partner" as the show aired live from 7:30-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE: TITLE TUESDAY RESULTS (10/10/2023)

The Buy-In for AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday is now officially off-and-running. We shoot live inside the Cable Dahmer Arena where "Wrestle Aunts" Renee Paquette and RJ City talk from the entrance stage about the excitement heading into Title Tuesday.

After running down the jam-packed lineup for tonight's show, they remind us that the first 30 minutes of the show beginning at 8/7c will be airing commercial-free, and that the show will have a special 10-or-15-minute overrun. They send us over to Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone at the commentary desk.

ROH World & NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship

Eddie Kingston (C) vs. Minoru Suzuki

Now we head back up to the entrance area where the iconic sounds of Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki's theme hits the house speakers inside the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. He makes his way down to the ring to a big pop as we get ready for our first match of the evening.

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of the "Knuckle Up" theme for the reigning and defending ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion and out comes "The Mad King" to a huge pop and chants of "Eddie! Eddie!" The commentators hype the physicality expected in this one as we wait for the bell.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Fans continue loudly chanting "Eddie! Eddie!" The two look around and soak in the atmosphere. They close in on each other and then agree to a "chop-off" to start things out. Kingston pulls his straps down and the two begin trading chops as the crowd reacts to each loud shot that lands.

Suzuki ends up getting the better of the exchange, which begins to include forearms. He rocks Kingston and knocks him down as fans chant "Su-zu-ki! Su-zu-ki!" The Japanese legend gets the double-champ on the mat and works on an arm submission, while also pulling and bending at the fingers of "The Mad King." They get up and start trading chops again.

As the action continues, we see Jeff and Karen Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh watching the action in the ring unfold via a monitor backstage. Again we see Suzuki drop Kingston with a big shot. He bends at his fingers again and Kingston screams in pain as the crowd pops in the background. Kingston then scares the ref and backs him up for a chuckle from the crowd.

"The Mad King" gets Suzuki in a corner and begins rapid-fire chopping the hell out of him. Suzuki starts to no-sell it and walk forward like the Terminator as Kingston continues to chop the holy living hell out of him. This lasts a lot longer than you'd think. Kingston hits a high-collar exploder throw that sends the Japanese legend soaring across the ring. He goes for the cover but only gets two.

Suzuki pops up and takes over on offense, dropping the double-champ and peppering him with vicious kicks. Kingston fights back as fans rally behind him with loud "Eddie! Eddie!" chants. After some more back-and-forth slugfest exchanges, we see Lethal watching on again as he challenges the winner for the ROH Championship in the future.

Kingston ends up connecting with a Northern Lights Bomb for the win. After the match, Suzuki struggles to get up. When he does, the fans chant "Su-zu-ki!" He and Kingston acknowledge each other and then chop each other one final time before hugging for a big pop. Fun opener to set the tone for the crowd tonight.

Winner and STILL ROH World & NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion: Eddie Kingston

Big Late Changes Announced For Tonight's Show

After Kingston walks over and hugs Taz for a big pop, we shoot back to Renee Paquette and RJ City on the ramp. Kingston comes over and high-fives them as well. The two then react to the match that just wrapped up as Kingston heads to the back. They begin running down the scheduled lineup for tonight once again.

We shoot backstage to Tony Khan, who reveals that Jon Moxley has not been cleared to compete tonight. HOOK walks up and suggest Orange Cassidy get the shot at AEW International Champion Rey Fenix instead. Cassidy walks up. Khan asks him if he wants the shot. He does. It's made official for tonight.

Back to Paquette and City, who run down the rest of the card. A video package is introduced catching fans up to speed on Adam Copeland's arrival in AEW and his ongoing rivalry with Christian Cage, leading into his debut match tonight against Luchasaurus.

We begin with Christian Cage addressing Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson in the production area. He offers words of caution regarding their match to determine the #1 Contender for his TNT Championship. Cage also shifts his focus to Adam Copeland, warning him of the challenges ahead. Cage takes credit for the first 30 minutes of Dynamite being commercial-free and instructs the production team to officially start the show.

At ringside, the show kicks off with pyrotechnics to mark the special Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. Bryan Danielson's entrance music hits, and The American Dragon heads to the ring for the opening contest. The broadcast includes a replay from WrestleDream and Collision. Swerve Strickland follows, accompanied by the Mogul Embassy, making his way down the ramp as footage from his WrestleDream battle against Hangman Page is shown. Swerve enters the ring, ready to compete against the formidable Danielson in the No. 1 Contender's Match for the TNT Championship.

No. 1 Contender’s Match to the TNT Championship: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland

Both competitors take a brief moment before engaging in a lock-up. Bryan briefly gains the upper hand, taking Swerve down to the canvas. Danielson attempts a pin, but it results in just a near-fall as Strickland quickly regains his footing. Swerve begins to exert control, maneuvering Danielson onto the mat. Danielson manages to kick his way out of the hold, resulting in a standoff between the two.

Swerve taunts Danielson before they lock up once more, with both wrestlers rising to their feet before they find themselves entangled with the ropes, forcing a separation. Swerve gives Danielson a taunting slap, prompting a retaliatory slap to the face from Bryan. Bryan attempts to secure another hold, but Swerve counters with a cradle, leading to a series of near-falls exchanged between the two competitors before they disengage. The action continues as they lock up and then hit the ropes. Swerve attempts a suplex, but Bryan manages to evade it, leading to both men spilling onto the apron and exchanging chops.

Danielson goes for Swerve's arm, but Swerve counters, slamming Bryan's back into the ring post and then dropping him onto the apron. Danielson ends up on the floor as Swerve steps back, then brings the Dragon back into the ring. Swerve climbs the turnbuckle and lands a heavy blow on Danielson.

Swerve goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Swerve brings Bryan back up and sends him into the corner for more offense. Swerve maintains his assault, delivering a powerslam and a brainbuster to Danielson. Strickland goes for another cover, but Bryan kicks out once again.

The action returns to the corner, with Swerve executing a single leg takedown on Danielson. He climbs to the top turnbuckle, attempting a 450, but Bryan counters with a pair of knees to the back. Swerve rolls out of the ring, seeking a breather. However, Bryan doesn't give him much respite and rushes off the apron with a knee strike.

Danielson sends Swerve back into the ring and climbs to the top turnbuckle. Swerve rises to his feet, only to be brought down by a missile dropkick from Danielson. Swerve gets to his knees but faces a barrage of kicks from Danielson. Bryan goes for another cover, but this time it's Swerve who kicks out.

Danielson stands up, runs the ropes, but is met with a kick by Swerve, sending him to the outside. Strickland goes for a dive, but Danielson tries to intercept it. Swerve puts Bryan in the tree of woe and climbs to the top for a Swerve Stomp, but Danielson evades, locking in a single leg crab. Swerve inches toward the ropes, prompting Bryan to transition into a heel hook. However, Swerve manages to grab the ropes, forcing a hold break.

Danielson climbs to the top turnbuckle, but Swerve meets him there, and they engage in a back-and-forth exchange. Bryan eventually slips behind Swerve and executes a back superplex, and both men crash to the canvas.

Swerve is nearly out of it, and Danielson struggles to get to his feet. Bryan decides to stomp on Swerve's hands, transitioning to a knee strike. He then locks in the LeBelle Lock, bending Swerve's hands back, but Strickland's foot reaches the ropes, forcing a break.

Danielson heads to the corner and delivers a couple of big knee strikes, but on the third attempt, he collapses. Swerve seizes the opportunity and lands the House Call, followed by a Swerve Stomp. He goes for the cover, but Bryan kicks out.

Swerve continues his assault, targeting Danielson, before attempting another cover. However, Danielson kicks out once more. Nana distracts the referee while Swerve grabs a foreign object, seemingly looking to use it. However, Adam Page appears at ringside, taking away the object. Danielson seizes the moment, getting a near-fall.

He follows it up with the Busaiku Knee, securing the pinfall victory.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

With the victory, Danielson secure a match against Christian Cage for the TNT Championship this Saturday on Collision.

The anticipation builds as we cut to a video package highlighting Samoa Joe's unwavering focus and determination in his quest to claim what he believes is rightfully his!

Now, back at ringside, the legendary Chris Jericho strides confidently to the ring, prepared for our next thrilling contest! The audience passionately joins in singing along to his iconic entrance theme, "Judas." Following Jericho's arrival, Powerhouse Hobbs, accompanied by Don Callis, makes his way to the ring. With both competitors ready, Hobbs steps into the ring, signifying the commencement of this highly-anticipated match!

Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Jericho initiates an early offensive barrage, unleashing a series of potent punches on Powerhouse Hobbs. In response, Hobbs showcases his formidable strength by executing a thunderous slam, narrowly missing a pinfall. The audience expresses their disapproval of Hobbs's affiliation with Callis, but the Powerhouse remains unfazed as he relentlessly wears down Jericho, delivering a punishing spinebuster!

Unrelenting, Hobbs follows up with another spinebuster and then another, paying little heed to the crowd's sentiments. With a dismissive attitude towards the audience, he instructs Jericho to submit before administering a resounding headbutt. Despite Hobbs's dominance, he insists on continuing the assault, encouraged by Callis to intensify the punishment on Jericho.

Hobbs forcefully drives his boot into Jericho, leveraging the ropes for added pressure. Reluctantly, he releases the hold and follows it up with another impactful drop on Jericho. Hobbs hoists Jericho upright once more, allowing Callis's encouragement to drive him to further aggression.

Jericho sees a moment to counter, unleashing a flurry of strikes and dodging Hobbs's charge in the corner. Seizing the opportunity, Jericho executes a Codebreaker and goes for the cove but Hobbs defiantly kicks out.

Hobbs resumes his assault with a relentless combination of kicks and punches, much to the audience's dismay, before delivering another spinebuster to Jericho. With commanding authority, Hobbs insists that Jericho submit before administering a forceful boot to Jericho's body.

Once more, Hobbs raises Jericho to his feet, preparing to lift him. However, Jericho manages to break free and launches a counterattack. He sends Hobbs crashing to the canvas and promptly transitions into the Walls of Jericho, turning the formidable opponent onto his stomach and applying the submission hold!

Hobbs finds himself struggling under the immense pressure, but he eventually powers his way out, returning to his feet for a front slam on Jericho. Hobbs with the cover... and Jericho kicks out once more! Hobbs executes another front slam, leaving Jericho seemingly incapacitated. As Hobbs places his knee on Jericho's face for the pin, the victory is sealed.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Following the win, Hobbs and Callis revel in their victory while Jericho remains grounded. Hobbs proceeds to lift Jericho once more for yet another front slam, further asserting his dominance.

In a video package, Roderick Strong receives assistance from Adam Cole, as they engage in various activities, including mowing Strong's lawn. Their camaraderie extends to spending time with Strong and the Kingdom. As Cole prepares to depart for his surgery, Strong requests "just one more thing" from the ROH World Tag Team Champion.

Returning to ringside, Orange Cassidy steps into the ring as he prepares to compete in the first title match of the evening. The reigning champion, Rey Fenix, then makes his entrance, all set to defend his AEW International Championship against the opponent who previously held the title.

AEW International Championship Match: Rey Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy

The match begins with both competitors exchanging strikes, showcasing their agility as they counter each other's moves. In the midst of this back-and-forth, Fenix lands a kick from the ropes, securing a nearfall. He quickly ascends to the top turnbuckle and executes a frog splash, going for another pin, but Cassidy kicks out once more. Fenix hoists Cassidy onto his shoulders, but Cassidy escapes, propelling Fenix out of the ring, and then follows through by slamming him into the barricade, not once, but twice.

Their skirmish briefly spills into the crowd before they return to the ring, avoiding the referee's count. Cassidy rolls inside to break the count, bringing Fenix back into the ring. However, Fenix retaliates with a kick. Cassidy counters by executing a powerful move, causing the champion to crash to the floor. Fenix re-enters the ring as Cassidy ascends to the top turnbuckle, but Fenix manages to intercept him. Fenix attempts a muscle buster on Cassidy, who kicks his way free before slamming the champion into the canvas with a diving DDT. Cassidy doesn't stop there, hitting the ropes for another attack and a pin attempt, but Fenix kicks out.

Cassidy gears up for an Orange Punch, but it gets blocked. Fenix unleashes an assault on Cassidy, though he is momentarily hindered by the pain, allowing Cassidy to execute a Beach Break. Despite this, Fenix manages to kick out. Cassidy responds with an Orange Punch, followed by a pin, and secures the victory, becoming the new champion!

Winner and NEW AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

After the match, Best Friends, Rocky Romero, and HOOK all made their way to ringside to join Cassidy in celebration. Cassidy, who has now become a two-time International Champion, received their support and congratulations.

Backstage, "Timeless" Toni Storm is interviewed by RJ City. She discusses her recent creative project, a silent short film titled "Lover's Lament." Storm emphasizes that sometimes you don't need words when facial expressions can convey the emotions. This conversation took place during a commercial break in the picture-in-picture, and it's truly remarkable as it managed to engage viewers even in the midst of advertising.

Back at ringside, Wardlow approaches the ring, poised to make an example out of Matt Sydal. As the bell rings, this match officially begins.

Wardlow vs. Matt Sydal

With just one brutal beatdown and a series of powerbombs, the referee decides to call for the bell, bringing an end to this match.

Winner via ref stoppage: Wardlow

Backstage, Renee catches up with Chris Jericho. While they're talking, Daniel Garcia comes to check on Jericho, but Matt Menard intervenes, scolding him for doing so.

Back at ringside, Hangman Adam Page makes his entrance for the following match. His opponent, Jay White, is accompanied by Bullet Club Gold and still holds the AEW World Championship he took from MJF last week. After a group pose, this match is officially underway.

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

White instructs his associates to stay at ringside, and they comply, hanging around as he approaches Hangman Page. With a defiant tone, White asserts that the title will never belong to Page again, emphasizing his point with a resounding slap to Page's face.

To regain his composure, White exits the ring momentarily, then re-enters, locking up with Page once more before dishing out another stinging slap to Page's face. This time, White promptly retreats from the ring, but before he can catch his breath, Page surprises him with a daring dive from the ring. Page takes a moment to exchange words with the onlooking Bang Bang Gang and then goes after Jay as we transition to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Page's early control in this match starts to waver as Jay White mounts a counterattack. However, Page, showing his resilience, counters White's advances and begins to mount his own comeback. Page quickly reasserts control by sending White into the corner. However, White retaliates with a kick that momentarily stuns Page just as the TBS broadcast cuts to a full commercial break.

As we return from the commercial break, Jay White has regained control of the match. He attempts a suplex, but Page fights back, executing a fireman’s carry slam. Jay rises to his feet, and Page delivers a resounding chop. Despite Switchblade's attempts to counter, Page remains relentless, slamming him down with a fall-away slam. Page goes for the cover, but Jay kicks out!

The action spills to the outside as White seeks a moment of respite. Hangman makes a slight mistake that Switchblade tries to capitalize on. However, Page swiftly turns the tables, driving White into the apron with a powerbomb. Page then brings Jay back into the ring, putting him down once more for another pin attempt, but Jay still manages to kick out.

The crowd rallies behind Page as he attempts a Dead Eye on Jay, but the Switchblade manages to evade it, causing Page to drop onto the canvas instead. They find themselves back on the apron, and Jay exploits this by dropping Hangman onto the apron, focusing on his injured knee. Page is clearly in pain, and Jay continues his assault. As we transition to another picture-in-picture, Jay White remains firmly in control of the match. He secures a near fall and proceeds to target Hangman's injured leg with a leglock in the ring. Hangman somehow manages to reach the ropes for a break. Jay persists in his attack by driving Page into the corner and positioning him on the top turnbuckle.

Both competitors engage in a high-risk battle on the top turnbuckle, and Page successfully connects with a Blockbuster on the Switchblade, sending him crashing to the canvas! Jay is down, but Hangman is the one struggling with pain in his knee. Jay seizes the opportunity, delivering a thumb to the eye and executing a uranage for a near fall.

Page falls to the canvas but manages to rise slowly, retaliating with forearm strikes. He then attempts the Buckshot Lariat, but his hesitation allows White to perform a dragon screw, forcefully driving Page's leg into the ropes. Jay White brings Hangman back to his feet, but Page shoves him away and climbs the ropes. Jay intercepts him again, but Page fights back and once more seeks to execute the Buckshot Lariat. However, White capitalizes on the momentary pause, executing a German suplex for a near fall.

White continues with a series of sleeper suplexes, but Page counters with a haymaker. Page attempts another Buckshot Lariat, but White reverses it into a Blade Runner. However, Page manages to hit the Dead Eye. Bullet Club Gold members intervene to disrupt the count, resulting in a near fall. Taking advantage of the distraction, Nana rushes in with his crown, attempting to strike Page. Page resists but gets rolled up by Jay White for the pin and the victory!

Winner: Jay White

Page rushes up the ramp in pursuit of Nana, while Bullet Club Gold celebrates with Jay in the ring. But their celebration is interrupted by MJF, who appears on the stage. MJF informs Jay White that he has his match for Full Gear and demands the return of the Triple B.

Jay White responds by initially mocking the champion, suggesting that no one wants to hear MJF and asserting that the crowd wants to hear "J-A-Y." The crowd boos in response, further agitating White. Jay begins to question whether he should return the title while the crowd taunts him. In response, White firmly states that the answer is no.

MJF proceeds to criticize Jay White, emphasizing how much the crowd adores the Switchblade. He mentions the two things he cares about – his friend Adam Cole and the AEW World Championship. According to MJF, Jay is indeed a top-level talent and will one day become a World Champion, but that day is not today. He urges White to return the title with dignity, not for MJF's sake but for the sport and the title itself.

Jay White mocks MJF for his words, stating that he, too, must earn the title by facing Jay White at Full Gear. However, he offers MJF an alternative: if he's impatient, he can attempt to take the title now. But White warns MJF that the odds are not in his favor, especially considering the Bang Bang Gang's involvement.

White continues by addressing Juice Robinson, referring to the upcoming battle royal for MJF's ring. He threatens to use a roll of quarters on Max, a comment that visibly agitates the champion. In response, MJF tells Robinson what he will do if Robinson approaches him with those quarters.

MJF storms off, and Jay White declares that if anyone has a problem with the situation, he has two words for them: "Guns Up."

The broadcast transitions to a picture-in-picture segment as Toni Storm presents the second act of "Lover's Lament."

After the break, Hikaru Shida enters the ring for our next match, determined to regain the AEW Women's World Championship. Following her is the reigning champion, Saraya, who heads to the ring, signaling the beginning of this championship bout.

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida

To kick off the match, Saraya taunts Shida, eliciting a response in the form of a series of strikes from the challenger. The champion counters and pushes Shida into the corner. However, Shida regains her momentum, delivering more strikes to Saraya before dropping the champion with a powerful enziguri.

Saraya retreats from the ring to catch her breath as the referee begins the count. Saraya mocks the count, leisurely walking around the ring before returning to it. As she re-enters the ring, Shida unleashes a flurry of strikes on the champion, but Saraya fires back with her own strikes, leading to a back-and-forth exchange between the two competitors.

Shida gains the upper hand, hoisting Saraya up and then slamming her to the canvas. Saraya manages to escape to the apron, but Shida delivers a powerful kick to her head. Just as Shida is about to capitalize on this, her momentum is halted by an individual in disguise wielding spray paint. To Shida's surprise, the disguised figure is revealed to be Ruby Soho, who sprays the paint in Shida's face. As Soho attempts to continue her attack, she is intercepted by "Timeless" Toni Storm, who strikes her with a shoe to the back. Saraya seizes the opportunity and resumes her assault on Shida as we head to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

During this segment, Saraya takes firm control of the match, relentlessly wearing down the challenger at ringside. She then brings Shida back into the ring and positions her on the ropes to deliver a series of knee strikes to Shida's ribs. Shida falls back into the ring as Saraya maintains her aggression, even resorting to hair-pulling until the referee admonishes her for it. Back on the ropes goes Shida, and she counters with a knee strike, sending Saraya to the corner for some mounted punches. Saraya escapes, but Shida positions herself on the most dangerous rope for a missile dropkick.

Saraya fights back once again, attempting a suplex from the top turnbuckle, but she settles for pulling Shida out to the floor. She confronts the referee and then gets caught by Shida, who executes a stalling German suplex, dropping the champion on the apron. Shida follows with a Meteora on the outside, bringing the champion back into the ring. Shida lands a running knee strike and goes for the cover, but Saraya manages to kick out.

Shida seeks a Kitana, but Saraya dodges it and applies a hold. Shida breaks free from the hold. Shida ascends to the top rope, only to be caught by Saraya, who executes the Knight Cap. She goes for the pin, but Shida kicks out this time. Saraya, frustrated, grabs a kendo stick and spray paint. The referee confiscates the kendo stick but doesn't notice the spray paint that Saraya uses on Shida. Saraya applies the Knight Cap again and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out once more.

Saraya attempts to go after the challenger once more, but Shida surprises her with a Falcon Arrow! Shida quickly goes for the cover, and a series of reversals ensues. The champion and challenger keep countering each other's pin attempts until Shida manages to secure the pinfall, becoming a 3-time Women's World Champion!

Winner and NEW AEW Women's World Champion: Hikaru Shida

The commentary team provides an update that Chris Jericho is currently at a local hospital, receiving treatment for injuries sustained at the hands of Powerhouse Hobbs. They also announce a heartwarming initiative to donate toys to charity for Christmas. The broadcast then previews upcoming events on Rampage, Collision, and next week's Dynamite. The main event for the evening is also teased, featuring Adam Copeland taking on Luchasaurus.

In a backstage segment, Don Callis expresses frustration at not getting enough time to speak but hints at having a backup plan. He then emulates Sammy Guevara by displaying signs before the broadcast goes to a picture-in-picture commercial break. Callis seizes the opportunity to discuss how Hobbs wreaked havoc on Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, emphasizing the Family's relentless pursuit of dominance!

Backstage, Renee attempts to engage MJF in conversation regarding the earlier events, but the champ's sole focus is on calling his compatriot, Adam Cole. On the phone with Cole, the reception is poor, making it challenging to communicate. However, their conversation is abruptly interrupted by The Acclaimed. Max Caster offers to assist MJF, but the champ departs, leaving Billy Gunn to question Caster's apparent friendliness with MJF. Caster reminisces about their shared experiences in the wrestling business and humorously suggests that MJF is playing hard to get, which irritates his friends.

Back at ringside, Christian Cage makes his entrance with Luchasaurus, preparing for the main event. Holding a microphone, the TNT Champion addresses the audience, expressing the honor of having a champion they can be proud of. He contrasts himself with the Chiefs, stating that he doesn't require additional assistance to secure victories.

Cage discusses the events from last week and Adam Copeland's comments about Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne turning on him. He mentions their shared experiences but clarifies that he is not their leader; he is their father.

Cage addresses Copeland's desire to reunite a tag team, questioning where this aspiration was when Copeland was being promoted heavily while he was held back. He acknowledges that Copeland may need him for the tag team, but he, in turn, does not require Copeland. As Cage gets personal and starts addressing Adam's family, specifically his wife Beth and their daughters, Copeland charges down the ramp. However, Nick Wayne trips him, and Luchasaurus delivers a powerful blow, forcing Copeland to retreat to the corner to recover.

Finally, Copeland signals the referee to call for the bell, and the match officially begins!

Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus

Luchasaurus charges at Copeland in the corner with a splash, pummeling him forcefully before executing a Tombstone piledriver. He goes for the cover, but Copeland kicks out! Luchasaurus punishes Copeland for this by resuming his assault, lifting him to his feet and continuing the attack until Copeland finds himself back in the corner. Luchasaurus stands Copeland up once more, hurls him into the corner, and follows it up with a powerful body slam.

After standing Copeland up yet again, Luchasaurus delivers a powerful right hand, reciprocated by Copeland, who retaliates by sending Luchasaurus into the corner. Copeland initiates a comeback, further provoking Luchasaurus, who intensifies his assault on the Rated-R Superstar. Luchasaurus executes a colossal vertical suplex and adds a right-hand strike for good measure. He continues the assault with more punishing blows before slamming Copeland face-first into the canvas. Copeland manages to get back on his feet and gains a slight advantage over Luchasaurus, who responds by sending him out of the ring. This leads us to a picture-in-picture break.

During the commercial break, the action unfolds outside the ring as Luchasaurus batters Copeland against the barricade, ultimately bringing him back inside for further punishment with a significant slam. Luchasaurus focuses on Copeland's head, attempting to crush it before briefly stepping back to deliver a powerful kick. He positions Copeland against the ropes, driving his knee into Copeland's throat.

Copeland ends up outside the ring, where Nick Wayne throws him into the barricade while Luchasaurus arranges the steel steps at ringside. Copeland makes his way back into the ring, and Luchasaurus attempts a chokeslam from the apron, but Copeland fights back and executes a diving DDT off the apron!

Luchasaurus eventually returns to the ring as Copeland ascends the top turnbuckle, delivering a crossbody from behind to keep Luchasaurus down. Copeland follows up with a series of strikes, but he runs into a shoulder tackle from Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus attempts a chokeslam, but Copeland counters with the Impaler! He covers Luchasaurus, but Luchasaurus kicks out!

Copeland ascends the turnbuckle again, but Luchasaurus rises to his feet and repels him with a powerful boot! Copeland remains on the apron, but Luchasaurus attempts to send him into the steel steps with a suplex. Copeland resists and delivers a series of mounted punches from the top turnbuckle. He then executes a MASSIVE superplex, causing both him and Luchasaurus to crash onto the canvas!

The referee begins the standing count as Copeland slowly sits up, eventually reaching a kneeling position as Luchasaurus starts to regain consciousness. Christian Cage makes his way to ringside to offer assistance, while Nick sets up a chair in the corner. Copeland goes for a spear on Luchasaurus, but Luchasaurus leapfrogs over him, causing Copeland to collide with the chair! Luchasaurus follows up with a chokeslam and goes for the cover, but Copeland kicks out once again!

Copeland manages to avoid the Extinction finisher, engaging Luchasaurus on the apron before heading to the ropes. However, Luchasaurus catches him by the throat, but Copeland reverses it, dropping Luchasaurus onto the apron. Luchasaurus gets back to his feet but is met with a spear by Copeland off the steel steps!

In the ring, Copeland readies himself for the spear as Christian rushes down to ringside with the title. Copeland grabs the belt and strikes Luchasaurus in the back of the head, just as the referee is occupied dealing with Nick Wayne on the far side. He then tosses the belt back to Christian. When Luchasaurus regains his senses, he spots Christian holding the title! He turns around and walks right into a spear, sealing the victory for Adam Copeland!

Winner: Adam Copeland

After the match, Copeland is ambushed by Wayne and then by everyone else. Danielson rushes in to make the save, but the numbers are overwhelming. Claudio and Wheeler arrive, joining the fray! The Gates of Agony are here, along with Swerve, and it turns into a massive brawl! Hangman also enters the scene, squaring off with Swerve. Copeland spears Wayne as Christian taps out to Danielson's LeBell Lock as the show goes off air.