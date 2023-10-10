WWE NXT Results For October 10th, 2023

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), "Our Live Coverage Partner" as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (10/10/2023)

The usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena airs to get this week's show officially off-and-running.

Cody Rhodes' Major Announcement

We shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show. We hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes' theme song. Out comes "The American Nightmare" as the fans inside the CWC sing along with his entrance tune.

The commentators point out how Cody had made a promise to himself to never appear inside the WWE PC because his late father, Dusty Rhodes' fingerprints, are "all over the place" in that building. The fans chant "Yeet!" and Cody says it back before asking the fans what they want to talk about.

Rhodes then says he'd be a liar if he said he'd ever be standing in this particular ring. He says now that he is, however, something feels right. He says it's the Rhodes. It's Florida. They've spilled blood all over this state. It is in the vein of gratitude that he wants to cut right to it. He says he does, indeed, have an announcement.

He says, actually, he has some announcement(s). He mentions the Women's Breakout Tournament and says at the conclusion of it, the men will have a breakout tournament of their own. He then mentions hearing whispers of a certain tag-team tournament. The fans begin chanting "Dusty! Dusty!" Cody says it sounds like the fans want that.

Ilja Dragunov Welcomes Cody Rhodes To NXT, Dominik Mysterio Interrupts

Cody confirms that the Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament is coming back. Not only that, but per Shawn Michaels, Cody has been named the temporary General Manager of NXT for tonight. Vic Joseph mentions Cody "having the pencil" for tonight as Ilja Dragunov's theme hits. He settles in the ring and fans chant "Happy Birthday!"

Dragunov says he didn't mean to interrupt, but he felt the need to welcome Cody to NXT. He says he also simply wanted to meet the man himself. Dragunov promises to push the NXT brand with the same fire Cody is pushing the WWE brand with.

As he continues to talk, we hear the familiar sounds of Dominik Mysterio's theme music. Out comes "Dirty" Dom as the fans boo him like crazy. Rhea Ripley is by his side as he struggles to talk over the boos. He says the WWE Universe is here to see the greatest Superstar they have to offer -- him.

Ilja says Dom shouldn't talk because nobody wants to hear his voice. He mentions his father used to work in a prison, so he knows how to turn a barking dog into a sweet little puppy. Dom says if he wants to be like his hero Cody, why don't he put his NXT Championship on-the-line tonight against Dominik Mysterio. Cody says what he's hearing is Dom isn't willing to put his NXT North American Championship on-the-line.

Rhea Ripley speaks up and says Dom has been carrying the entire WWE on his back this entire year. Ilja calls today a day of celebration. He says as a gift for himself, he can't picture anything better than eating a man alive like him in this ring. He then tells Rhea he's gonna smash her boy. That's a tip of the cap to UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. Cody makes the title match official for tonight. He reveals LA Knight will be the special guest referee.

Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka

Now we shoot to "earlier today" footage of John Cena arriving to the CWC for tonight's show. We then head back inside the CWC where Roxanne Perez's theme hits. "The Prodigy" makes her way out. She heads to the ring and settles inside for our opening contest.

After the former NXT Women's Champion's music wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of Asuka's theme. "The Empress of Tomorrow" makes her way to the ring as Vic Joseph points out that Asuka has never lost a match in NXT.

The theme for Shotzi hits and out she comes in a mini tank. She settles in on special guest commentary for this opening women's contest. She reveals she and Scarlett will be the special guest hosts for night one of NXT Halloween Havoc on 10/24.

We see some back-and-forth action and then Asuka slaps on the Asuka Lock for the submission victory. With the win, Asuka remains undefeated in NXT. Out comes Kiana James to get in Roxanne Perez's face. Shotzi leaves the commentary desk and runs her off to make the save.

Winner: Asuka

Pub Rules

Gallus vs. The Brawling Brutes & Tyler Bate

We shoot to "earlier today" footage of Paul Heyman arriving to the CWC for the Carmelo Hayes (with John Cena) versus Bron Breakker (with Heyman) match for later tonight. We then shoot backstage and we see Gallus preparing for their Pub Rules match tonight.

Now we shoot to another backstage area and we see The Brawling Brutes and Tyler Bate doing the same thing. The first team makes their way out and the brawl then begins on the entrance stage. They fight down to the ring, where Bate uses a pool cue to take out one of the members of Gallus.

Butch uses a dart and stabs the fingers of another Gallus member on a dart board. A fire extinguisher is used as well as a trash can and some other weapons. Remember, we're only 25 minutes into this show so far. Good lord. We finally head into our first commercial break of the evening as the wild action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Butch stomp on the arm of Coffey. Vic Joseph touts WWE NXT trending number one since the beginning of tonight's show. All six guys end up brawling. Butch hits the top-rope for a moonsault to the floor. We see a table brought in the ring.

Coffey grabs a fans beer and heads into the ring. Bate stops him and smashes the glass into his face before putting him through a table for the pin fall victory. Entertaining match that the crowd ate up with a spoon.

Winners: The Brawling Brutes & Tyler Bate

Backstage With Lyra Valkyria & Tegan Nox

We shoot to a special video package looking at Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc. We then shoot backstage where Valkyria is being interviewed when Tegan Nox walks up.

Lyra talks about how close Nox came on Raw. Nox tells Valkyria because of how close she came, her title match with Lynch has to wait. Valkyria says Nox is living in Tegan-world and nothing is stopping her from getting her opportunity. She walks off.

John Cena Addresses The NXT Universe

We see John Cena walking the hallways backstage as we head to a commercial break. Vic Joseph and Booker T inform us that he's up next. When we return, John Cena's theme hits and the fans rap along to the lyrics, which Cena points out while talking off-mic into the camera.

Cena whips out the little hand towel with his slogan on it and then begins his short sprint to the ring in the CWC as the fans continue rapping along to his lyrics. Cena soaks in the atmosphere as he settles in the squared circle. Cena says that's the most street cred he's got in the past 15 years.

John Cena brings up people saying NXT is the future, but points out they're making history tonight. He mentions Cody Rhodes being the GM for tonight, LA Knight being a referee and more. He says it's an honor to be here tonight and thanks the fans. He says he's not alone in that mindset.

He says that's why Cody Rhodes and LA Knight are here. The fans loudly chant "Thank you, Cena!" One or two fans try and turn it into a dueling "Cena sucks!" chant. Cena acknowledges the crowd reaction and mentions gratitude being a core trait of his. He then thanks the fans.

He mentions there being a list of Superstars kicking down the door to be right here in this ring in NXT. He says we are Raw, we are SmackDown and we are all NXT. He talks about how he respects Carmelo Hayes.

Bron Breakker Confronts John Cena

As he continues to talk, he is interrupted by Bron Breakker's theme song. He jokes about the dogs barking in his entrance tune and then acknowledges the crowd chanting "Bron Breakker sucks!" to the tune of John Cena's theme, acapella.

Breakker is critical of Cena and the fans chant "Bullsh*t," which is bleeped off the broadcast for several seconds as Bron keeps talking. Cena tells Bron that he's clearly a good athlete but the one thing he lacks is respect.

Cena says that he didn't come out here to run down Breakker, but since he's here, this is a teachable moment. The crowd wants him to dog Breakker. Cena says he's not gonna do that. He wishes Bron good luck. He extends his hand for a handshake but Bron cheap-shots him with the microphone.

Bron looks to hit a spear on Cena as he gets up, but Cena avoids it, his hat pops off and bald spot shines bright as he hoists Bron up for an Attitude Adjustment. Bron escapes out the back door and retreats to end the entertaining segment. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Cody Rhodes & The Family Backstage

The Bada Bing, Bada Boom Battle Royal is announced when we return, as we shoot backstage with Cody Rhodes and The Family.

The match is a ten-team battle royal where if one member is eliminated, the team is eliminated, with the final two teams remaining turning into a regular tag bout.

The tag-team title eliminator will take place next week and the winning team will go on to challenge The Family for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships at Halloween Havoc.

NXT World Championship

Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Dominik Mysterio

Now we shoot to Baron Corbin backstage for an interview. He talks about being disappointed at the new NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. As he continues to complain, he is interrupted inside the CWC by the theme music of LA Knight. Out he comes as the special guest referee of our next match of the evening.

After LA Knight settles in the ring as the special guest referee, the theme for Dominik Mysterio plays and out comes the NXT North American Champion accompanied by the WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. He makes his way to the ring for this NXT Championship showdown against "The Mad Dragon."

The theme for Ilja Dragunov hits and out comes the reigning, defending NXT Champion for this scheduled title defense against the aforementioned member of The Judgment Day. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The fans chant "YEAH! YEAH!" at virtually everything early on.

"The Mad Dragon" dominates the offense early on. The momentum shifts after LA Knight is distracted by Rhea Ripley on the ring apron, which allows "Dirty" Dom to live up to the moniker, as he thumbs the champ in the eye and takes over as we head into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues.

When we return from the break, we hear more loud "YEAH!" chants as LA Knight and Rhea Ripley being the referee and ringside manager are heavily over-shadowing the action in the ring between the NXT World Champion and the NXT North American Champion. Ouch.

Dom backs Ilja in the corner and chops him loud enough that Rhea Ripley reacts big, Ilja stares at him with wide eyes and the fans loudly chant "You f*cked up!" (which, of course, is censored off the broadcast). Dom looks for a 6-1-9 but Dragunov avoids it. He goes for it again and this time he hits it. Ripley cheers Dom on as he goes for the cover, but Ilja kicks out.

We hear the "YEAH!" chants fire up again as Dragunov fights back into the offensive lead. Dom slides out of the ring to avoid Dragunov looking for his H-Bomb finisher. Dom takes advantage of a cheap shot opportunity and looks to finish Dragunov off, but Dragunov counters and hits a big power bomb and then an H-Bomb.

He goes for another one but out comes Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. LA Knight takes them both out. Dragunov avoids a title shot from Rhea Ripley. She falls off the apron and is caught by Trick Williams, who appears at ringside. Dragunov hits torpedo masquo for the win to retain. Eventful match for what has been an eventful show thus far.

After the match, we see Baron Corbin's theme hit and out he comes to beat down Ilja Dragunov, but from behind, Dijak takes out the champ. He tells Corbin as he passes by him, "I got him first."

Winner and STILL NXT World Champion: Ilja Dragunov

Backstage With John Cena, Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

We shoot backstage to Carmelo Hayes and John Cena buddy'ing it up when in comes Trick Williams. 'Melo goes to apologize to Trick, but Trick stops him and says they can sort all that out later. John Cena is here.

They all chum it up some more and off goes Carmelo Hayes. Cena asks Trick if everything is all good. Trick says it is and then says, "Question John, when did you know it was your time?" Cena says "Let's talk" and they walk off.

Jade Cargill Has Arrived In NXT

We shoot to the parking lot where a nice car pulls up. Out steps a lady in nice shoes. The camera pans up, the car door closes and we see it is none other than Jade Cargill.

We hear the fans in the CWC in the background chanting "Holy sh*t!" as she is greeted by Shawn Michaels. He thanks her for coming and the two head off to talk.

NXT Women's Breakout Tournament

Lola Vice vs. Dani Palmer

Now we return inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of Lola Vice's theme music. Out comes the women's wrestling prospect for our next match of the evening, which is a NXT Women's Breakout Tournament bout.

As Vice settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, Baron Corbin approaches Cody Rhodes for a match at Halloween Havoc. He says if he wins a triple-threat between himself, Dijak and the winner of Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker on next week's show.

We shoot to the backstage area where we see Axiom, Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs and Nathan Frazer making fun of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, as they walk by with Dom icing his neck. Back inside the ring, Dani Palmer is wrapping up her ring entrance, in progress.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with first round action in the 2023 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. Elektra Lopez is in the corner of Vice at ringside. We see Lola and Dani trading offensive leads as fans chant "Lola's gonna kill you!" in the crowd. Lola Vice slaps a triangle on Dani but Dani rolls her into a pin attempt so Lola lets go. Lola hits a big kick and scores the win.

Winner and ADVANCING in the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament: Lola Vice

Chase University With Thea Hail & Jacy Jane

We shoot to a Chase University segment. Thea Hail comes in and says Jacy Jane suggested she go back to class. Andre Chase says that's good. Thea says as long as Jane can attend, too. She walks in and the two take a seat.

The guys are checking them out as Chase rambles about the history of NXT Halloween Havoc. Chase yells "what the f*ck is going on that screen?" He says "don't you ever get on your motha f*ckin' phone in my class again," and smashes it. Jane informs Chase and Duke Hudson that they'll be in the Bada Bing, Bada Boom Battle Royal next week.

Backstage With Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman

We shoot to the locker room of Bron Breakker. He stretches and warms up as Paul Heyman walks up behind him and talks about how he's worked with Bron's father Rick Steiner and Uncle Scott Steiner. He says he has the best that they both had to offer and then some.

He says he's not The Wise Man because he knows the past. He's a Wise Man because he can see the future, and the future for Bron Breakker is the main event of WrestleMania. He says the only thing standing in his way is Carmelo Hayes. He then says "Call Roman Reigns" into his phone as Breakker walks off saying he doesn't care who he has to go through to get there.

Carmelo Hayes (w/ John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/ Paul Heyman)

It's main event time!

Now we return inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of John Cena's theme. He comes out and stops at the top of the stage. His music dies down. Carmelo Hayes' theme hits. Cena points to Hayes as he emerges from the back.

As Hayes and Cena head to the squared circle for our final match of the evening, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see a vignette promoting the NXT debut of Brian Pillman Jr. He points out he doesn't like his late father and says he's taking the name of the man who raised him, King. So, I guess it's Brian King?

From there, we shoot backstage where we see Kiana James and Asuka. Kiana walks off. Up comes Blair Davenport and she tries saying something in Japanese to Asuka. Up comes Tiffany Stratton and says Asuka knew that already. She tells Asuka to let her know if she needs anything.

Kiana James asks if daddy didn't teach her manners. Tiffany says no and walks off. Vic Joseph and Booker T run down the lineup for next week's show, which includes Lyra Valkyria vs. Tegan Nox, the Bada-Bing, Bada-Boom Battle Royal to determine the challengers to The Family for the NXT Tag-Team Championships, as well as Dijak vs. Baron Corbin vs. the winner of tonight's main event in a triple-threat NXT Championship Eliminator to determine Ilja Dragunov's next challenger.

Now we shoot back inside the CWC where we hear, "Ladies and gentlemen ..." Paul Heyman comes out and does his usual introduction and then introduces Bron Breakker, who he again calls a future WrestleMania main event star. Breakker's theme hits and out comes the former NXT World Champion for our final match of the evening. Breakker starts off strong.

Hayes quickly starts to take over. He sends Breakker to re-group on the floor at ringside. He poses on the ropes as the fans chant his name. Heyman is shown shouting instructions to Breakker on the floor as we head into a mid-match commercial break as our main event continues. When we return from the break, we see Breakker knock Hayes off the top-rope, where 'Melo lands on his face.

Breakker is shown close-up on camera with a giant grin on his face, which the commentators point out on the broadcast. Back in the ring, Breakker beats Hayes down some more and goes for the cover, but Hayes kicks out at the count of two to keep this one alive.

Bron runs over Hayes and then connects with a vicious gut-buster for another close near fall. Cena is shown trying to help lead the fans in rallying Hayes back into competitive form. Paul Heyman is shown at ringside liking what he is seeing. Hayes hits a super kick out of nowhere that stuns Breakker -- and Heyman.

Hayes starts to fire up on offense now, hitting a big splash on Breakker in the corner. He counters a Bron suplex attempt into a cool cutter for a close near fall attempt. Both head to the top-rope, where Bron hits a face-buster to Hayes in an insane spot. He goes for the cover but Hayes kicks out. Bron stalks Hayes looking for a spear but Hayes avoids it.

Breakker ends up spearing the ring post. Hayes looks to capitalize but Breakker counters with a death drop for a close near fall attempt. Bron heads out and grabs the steel steps but Cena stops him. He hits him and then grabs the steps himself. Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline run out but Cena slugs it out with him to the back. Hayes connects with a code-breaker on Breakker on the floor.

Back in the ring, Hayes heads to the top-rope to shoot his shot. He gets nothing but net as always, because when he shoots, he don't miss. He goes for the cover and gets the pin fall victory. With the win, Hayes moves on to join Dijak and Baron Corbin in a triple-threat match to determine the next challenger to Ilja Dragunov's NXT World Championship.

Winner and ADVANCING to NXT Championship Eliminator Match: Carmelo Hayes

"The American Bad Ass" Undertaker Confronts Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker hits a big Spear on Hayes after the match to lay him out. He gets on the mic and says there's only one bad ass in all of WWE. The lights in the building go out. We hear the gong.

Kid Rock's song plays and out comes The American Bad Ass himself, The Undertaker, on his trademark motorcycle. He rides it down to the ringside area as the crowd goes ballistic.

Undertaker gets off the bike and heads into the ring as the fans chant "Holy sh*t!" He gets in Bron's face and the two stare each other down. Bron tells the "old man" to listen to him. He says there's only one bad ass around here.

"The American Bad Ass" responds by saying he's been watching Bron for a long time and one of these times he's gonna be the bad ass around here. "There's just one thing ... it ain't today." With that said, 'Taker drills Breakker and then hoists him up for a chokeslam and a big pop.

We hear the fans chant "Holy sh*t!" again. We see a close-up of Hayes smiling in the corner of the ring. Undertaker leans down to an unconscious Breakker and tells the young fella that there's always a younger, bigger bad ass waiting around the corner.

He tells him he just met the baddest of them all. His theme plays again and the crowd roars. He helps Hayes back to his feet and the two pose together. That's how this week's super-eventful episode of NXT goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!