Jack Perry's AEW Suspension Reportedly Lifted

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2023

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, it's believed that Jack Perry's suspension from AEW has been lifted, allowing him the opportunity to return to the ring.

However, AEW seems to be taking a cautious approach by not hurrying his comeback, aiming to put some distance between him and the past altercation with CM Punk. Perry's most recent bout saw him losing the FTW Championship to HOOK at the All In event, making an immediate return less urgent as he is not currently entangled in any storylines.

CM Punk was let go by AEW just six days following the incident at All In.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #jack perry

