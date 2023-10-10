Swerve Strickland Discusses Tonight's AEW vs. NXT Showdown

Swerve Strickland opened up in an interview with DAZN in anticipation of this evening's Title Tuesday special of AEW Dynamite. Strickland delved into the face-off between AEW and WWE NXT, both slated to air simultaneously later tonight. Below are key takeaways from the conversation (via WrestlingInc.com):

Swerve Strickland on Fan Engagement for NXT vs. AEW:

"They should, they should. I want them to make more of it. It's like two rival sports teams facing off on the same night. You're donning your colors, they're donning theirs, and you're cheering for your favorite, whoever that may be. The point is, you're watching. Some will even tune into both."

Strickland's Overview of Tonight's Lineup:

"This episode is rich in storytelling. Veterans are facing off against emerging talents. Tonight, you'll see matches like Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus, Bryan Danielson vs. yours truly, Shida vs. Saraya, and Moxley vs. Fenix. A lot of these veterans are former WWE performers. So, for first-time viewers, there's a ton of allure, especially in seeing someone like Adam Copeland."

On His Bout with Bryan Danielson:

"This is the first time Bryan Danielson and I are facing each other, and that alone has people talking. Add to that, you have ongoing storylines like Hangman Page vs. Jay White—both Bullet Club members—with Jay White leading 2-0. Then you have the presence of legends. This show is must-see TV, something you'll discuss years down the line. It's a rare feeling, both for wrestling fans and TV viewers in general."