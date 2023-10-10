WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Tony Khan Directs Short at Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2023

Tony Khan Directs Short at Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Last week, Haus Of Wrestling released an article in which an unnamed WWE source claimed that NXT would demonstrate "why WWE is WWE, and why AEW has a long way to go." The source added that AEW had "picked a fight with the wrong people at an inopportune time," suggesting that the promotion was operating under a misguided perception of its own stature in the industry.

Furthermore, the WWE insider pointed out that last Tuesday also happened to be Tony Khan's 41st birthday, hinting that WWE had no qualms about overshadowing both his birthday and AEW's programming that evening.

Not one to let it slide, Tony Khan responded to the report, putting forth his own point of view via social media.


Tags: #aew #wwe #tony khan #triple h #shawn michaels #next #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84436/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π