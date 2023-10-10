Tony Khan Directs Short at Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Last week, Haus Of Wrestling released an article in which an unnamed WWE source claimed that NXT would demonstrate "why WWE is WWE, and why AEW has a long way to go." The source added that AEW had "picked a fight with the wrong people at an inopportune time," suggesting that the promotion was operating under a misguided perception of its own stature in the industry.

Furthermore, the WWE insider pointed out that last Tuesday also happened to be Tony Khan's 41st birthday, hinting that WWE had no qualms about overshadowing both his birthday and AEW's programming that evening.

Not one to let it slide, Tony Khan responded to the report, putting forth his own point of view via social media.