Tony Khan Directs Short at Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Last week, Haus Of Wrestling released an article in which an unnamed WWE source claimed that NXT would demonstrate "why WWE is WWE, and why AEW has a long way to go." The source added that AEW had "picked a fight with the wrong people at an inopportune time," suggesting that the promotion was operating under a misguided perception of its own stature in the industry.
Furthermore, the WWE insider pointed out that last Tuesday also happened to be Tony Khan's 41st birthday, hinting that WWE had no qualms about overshadowing both his birthday and AEW's programming that evening.
Not one to let it slide, Tony Khan responded to the report, putting forth his own point of view via social media.
I have a message for them:— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 10, 2023
See you TONIGHT at a special Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite:
Title Fight Tuesday
At 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork
At least the first 30 Minutes Are Commercial-Free, + a big overrun TONIGHT! https://t.co/ZKVQVnlMnf pic.twitter.com/ruuc2k49kD
