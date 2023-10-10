WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Unveils Complete Lineup for Upcoming London Event, Royal Quest III

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2023

The Royal Quest III event is set to take place this Saturday, October 14, at London's Copper Box Arena, and will be broadcast live via RevPro On Demand.

Recently announced matches feature a tag team bout pitting SANADA & DOUKI against Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI. This comes on the heels of the announcement at Destruction in Ryogoku that SANADA will put his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Naito during Wrestle Kingdom 18's main event. Naito secured this title shot after triumphing in this year's G1 Climax.

SANADA and Naito were once teammates in Los Ingobernables de Japon.

An additional title match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team championship has been added to the Royal Quest event. Bullet Club War Dogs, consisting of Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney, will defend their titles against UK-based talents Leon Slater & Cameron Khai.

Here is the complete Royal Quest III card:

  • IWGP United Kingdom Champion Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
  • Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi
  • Hiroshi Tanahashi, Eddie Kingston & Michael Oku vs. Jeff Cobb, Henare & TJP
  • SANADA & DOUKI vs. Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI
  • Ren Narita & Shota Umino vs. Francesco Akira & Great-O-Khan
  • Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & El Phantasmo vs. David Finlay, Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd
  • IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney vs. Leon Slater & Cameron Khai
  • Yota Tsuji vs. Luke Jacobs
  • El Desperado vs. Trent Seven
  • Taiji Ishimori vs. Robbie X

