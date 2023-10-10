WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite's Title Tuesday Features Adam Copeland's First Match and a Pair of Championship Clashes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2023

A colossal evening of wrestling is upon us, as AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT go head-to-head tonight. AEW is set to deliver a massive "Title Tuesday" episode, featuring the highly-anticipated in-ring debut of Adam Copeland, who will face off against Luchasaurus. In another must-see match, Bryan Danielson is set to wrestle Swerve Strickland.

AEW Dynamite kicks off the night with a special buy-in pre-show at 7:30 pm EST, where Eddie Kingston will put his ROH and NJPW Strong Openweight titles on the line against Minoru Suzuki. The main card of Dynamite begins at 8:00 pm EST on TBS. Below is the detailed lineup for tonight:

- AEW TNT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland

- AEW International Championship Match: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Jon Moxley

- AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida (Ruby Soho banned from ringside)

- Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus

- Jay White vs. Hangman Page

- Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

- Christian Cage to clarify his recent behavior

- Toni Storm preps for her spotlight moment

- MJF to make a live appearance

- ROH World & NJPW Strong Openweight Titles Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki (Buy-In Show)

Tony Khan has confirmed that the first 30 minutes of the Dynamite broadcast on TBS will be without commercials.


