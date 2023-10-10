AEW Dynamite's Title Tuesday Features Adam Copeland's First Match and a Pair of Championship Clashes

A colossal evening of wrestling is upon us, as AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT go head-to-head tonight. AEW is set to deliver a massive "Title Tuesday" episode, featuring the highly-anticipated in-ring debut of Adam Copeland, who will face off against Luchasaurus. In another must-see match, Bryan Danielson is set to wrestle Swerve Strickland.

AEW Dynamite kicks off the night with a special buy-in pre-show at 7:30 pm EST, where Eddie Kingston will put his ROH and NJPW Strong Openweight titles on the line against Minoru Suzuki. The main card of Dynamite begins at 8:00 pm EST on TBS. Below is the detailed lineup for tonight:

- AEW TNT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland

- AEW International Championship Match: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Jon Moxley

- AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida (Ruby Soho banned from ringside)

- Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus

- Jay White vs. Hangman Page

- Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

- Christian Cage to clarify his recent behavior

- Toni Storm preps for her spotlight moment

- MJF to make a live appearance

- ROH World & NJPW Strong Openweight Titles Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki (Buy-In Show)

Tony Khan has confirmed that the first 30 minutes of the Dynamite broadcast on TBS will be without commercials.