John Cena and Cody Rhodes to Make Special Appearances in Tonight's "Biggest NXT Ever"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2023

WWE NXT Goes Head-to-Head with AEW Dynamite Tonight Featuring a Star-Studded Lineup. Touted as the "biggest NXT ever," the show will see appearances by both John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Cena is set to support Carmelo Hayes in his bout against Bron Breakker, who will have Paul Heyman from The Bloodline in his corner.

In addition, NXT has scheduled a singles match between Asuka and Roxanne Perez. The broadcast will air live on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST, and the initial 30 minutes will be commercial-free. Below is the card for tonight's event:

- Pub Rules Match: Tyler Bate & Butch take on Gallus

- Carmelo Hayes (with John Cena) faces off against Bron Breakker (with Paul Heyman)

- Cody Rhodes to unveil a significant announcement

- Singles Match: Asuka goes up against Roxanne Perez

Tags: #wwe #nxt

