AEW Dynamite Unveils Power-Packed Lineup Featuring Adam Copeland's Debut Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2023

Tonight's Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be a blockbuster event, featuring the inaugural bout of Adam Copeland, a trio of championship showdowns, and a host of stars like Christian Cage, MJF, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Jay White, among others.

The first half-hour will be free of commercial interruptions, and the broadcast is expected to have a ten-minute overrun.

Here's the refreshed card for the upcoming Tuesday AEW Dynamite, broadcasting live from the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, TX:

- AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Jon Moxley

- #1 Contender for the TNT Championship: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland

- AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

- Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus

- Adam Page vs. Jay White

- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho

- Christian Cage set to address Adam Copeland

Spotlight on Toni Storm

MJF slated to make an appearance

Buy In Match – ROH World Championship & NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

 


