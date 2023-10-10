AEW Dynamite Unveils Power-Packed Lineup Featuring Adam Copeland's Debut Match

Tonight's Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be a blockbuster event, featuring the inaugural bout of Adam Copeland, a trio of championship showdowns, and a host of stars like Christian Cage, MJF, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Jay White, among others.
The first half-hour will be free of commercial interruptions, and the broadcast is expected to have a ten-minute overrun.
Here's the refreshed card for the upcoming Tuesday AEW Dynamite, broadcasting live from the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, TX:
- AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Jon Moxley
- #1 Contender for the TNT Championship: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
- Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus
- Adam Page vs. Jay White
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho
- Christian Cage set to address Adam Copeland
⚡ AEW Dynamite Enhances Tuesday's Episode with Buy-In Pre-Show
AEW Dynamite spices up this Tuesday's episode by introducing a Buy-In pre-show featuring a bout between Eddie Kingston and Minoru Suzuki. To [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 10, 2023 03:38AM
Spotlight on Toni Storm
MJF slated to make an appearance
Buy In Match – ROH World Championship & NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
