AEW Dynamite Enhances Tuesday's Episode with Buy-In Pre-Show

AEW Dynamite spices up this Tuesday's episode by introducing a Buy-In pre-show featuring a bout between Eddie Kingston and Minoru Suzuki. Tony Khan revealed via Twitter that Kingston is set to defend both his ROH World Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against the NJPW icon.
The pre-show will kick off at 7:30 PM ET and can be watched on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
Before a HUGE timeshifted Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite is live— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 10, 2023
TOMORROW Title Tuesday,
with the first 30 minutes
Commercial Free on @TBSNetwork starting at 8pm ET/7pm CT:
The Buy In
7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT
ROH World + NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match
Eddie Kingston vs Minoru Suzuki pic.twitter.com/RwgfFTNnRN
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com