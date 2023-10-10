WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Dynamite Enhances Tuesday's Episode with Buy-In Pre-Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2023

AEW Dynamite Enhances Tuesday's Episode with Buy-In Pre-Show

AEW Dynamite spices up this Tuesday's episode by introducing a Buy-In pre-show featuring a bout between Eddie Kingston and Minoru Suzuki. Tony Khan revealed via Twitter that Kingston is set to defend both his ROH World Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against the NJPW icon.

The pre-show will kick off at 7:30 PM ET and can be watched on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.


Tags: #aew #dynamite #buy in #tbs

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84420/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π