Dax Harwood Clears Up Speculation: FTR Isn't Leaving AEW

Over the weekend, Dax Harwood of FTR stirred the pot among AEW fans. He posted a tweet on Sunday morning containing pictures and the caption, "What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out."
The tweet fueled rumors that FTR might be exiting AEW. However, Harwood quickly dispelled those thoughts with a subsequent tweet.
In his clarifying tweet, he stated, "Guys, I say 'Top Guys Out' all the time. We ain't going nowhere."
Harwood capped it off by saying, "This is our home."
What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out. pic.twitter.com/GTUOjyYNZL— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 8, 2023
Guys, I say ‘Top Guys Out’ all the time. We ain’t going nowhere. This is our home.— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 8, 2023
