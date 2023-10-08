Dax Harwood Clears Up Speculation: FTR Isn't Leaving AEW

Over the weekend, Dax Harwood of FTR stirred the pot among AEW fans. He posted a tweet on Sunday morning containing pictures and the caption, "What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out."

The tweet fueled rumors that FTR might be exiting AEW. However, Harwood quickly dispelled those thoughts with a subsequent tweet.

In his clarifying tweet, he stated, "Guys, I say 'Top Guys Out' all the time. We ain't going nowhere."

Harwood capped it off by saying, "This is our home."

What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out. pic.twitter.com/GTUOjyYNZL — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 8, 2023