Luchasaurus Potentially Incurs Injury in Recent AEW Collision Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2023

In an intense final segment on Saturday's AEW Collision, Adam Copeland opened up about his frustration over Christian's rejection during Dynamite. Initially slated to reunite as a tag team in AEW, Copeland was left puzzled when Christian grew increasingly distant and stopped responding to his calls. Copeland now believes that Christian's behavior was a forewarning for what unfolded on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.

Christian unexpectedly made an appearance, assuring that answers would be forthcoming on the next Title Tuesday. However, things escalated rapidly when Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne stormed the ring to confront Copeland. Just when it seemed like the situation was dire, Darby Allin rushed in for the save, only to find himself on the receiving end of a brutal ConChairTo to his arm.

Adding another layer of complexity to the drama, while discussing the event on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted: "They do a ConChairTo on Darby Allin's arm and Darby's arm also, he had a brace on his arm, so it felt like this might be an injury angle for Darby, but that was pretty much it."

Bryan Alvarez chimed in with even more alarming news: “I think Luchasaurus might have broken his finger during this segment. So, add that to the list."

To which Meltzer responded: "Really, what happened there?"

Alvarez concluded: "I don't know. I just heard that he might have broken his finger.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #collision #luchasaurus

