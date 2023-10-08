WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Discusses Involvement in AEW Rampage's Trios Title Bout, Reveals Anthony Bowens' Post-Match Appreciation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2023

Matt Hardy Discusses Involvement in AEW Rampage's Trios Title Bout, Reveals Anthony Bowens' Post-Match Appreciation

A few weeks ago, The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy faced off against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn in an AEW Rampage match for the AEW World Trios Titles. The contest took place on the episode aired on September 29th, with the reigning champions holding onto their belts. Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on the event during his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and the highlights are covered below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

Matt Hardy on Anthony Bowens' Gratitude Post-Match:

"Anthony Bowens came backstage and said, ‘I just want to thank you and Jeff. I don’t think you realize when I was growing up you guys were my favorite. You guys made me feel like it’s okay to be different, you don’t have to be like everybody else. It was really such an honor and it was such a pleasure to be in the ring with you tonight. It means so much to me,'”

Hardy's Take on Wrestling Bowens:

“It was awesome to share the ring with him. He’s an incredible talent and I wholeheartedly appreciate what he represents.”

