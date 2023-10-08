WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Battle of the Belts VIII: Date and Venue Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2023

AEW Battle of the Belts VIII: Date and Venue Confirmed

Initial information for the upcoming installment of AEW's Battle of the Belts has been unveiled, confirming both the date and venue.

The inaugural Battle of the Belts event was broadcast in January 2022, subsequent to the debut of Rampage and the transition of Dynamite to TBS. Despite rumors concerning the show's longevity after the introduction of AEW Collision, the special episodes have persisted.

According to Pwinsider, the forthcoming special is set to be broadcast live on Saturday, October 21st at 10 PM Eastern Time on TNT, emanating from the FedExForum in Memphis, following the Collision event earlier that evening.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #battle of the belts #memphis

