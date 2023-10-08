AEW Battle of the Belts VIII: Date and Venue Confirmed

Initial information for the upcoming installment of AEW's Battle of the Belts has been unveiled, confirming both the date and venue.

The inaugural Battle of the Belts event was broadcast in January 2022, subsequent to the debut of Rampage and the transition of Dynamite to TBS. Despite rumors concerning the show's longevity after the introduction of AEW Collision, the special episodes have persisted.

According to Pwinsider, the forthcoming special is set to be broadcast live on Saturday, October 21st at 10 PM Eastern Time on TNT, emanating from the FedExForum in Memphis, following the Collision event earlier that evening.