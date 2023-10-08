WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

John Cena Speaks on Balancing WWE and Acting Career Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2023

John Cena Speaks on Balancing WWE and Acting Career Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

At the WWE Fastlane 2023 PLE post-event media briefing, John Cena discussed his upcoming plans with WWE, in light of the current SAG-AFTRA strike.

Cena stated, “I’ve made it clear that you can’t do both because of the liability insurance. If I were to try and juggle both, that’s very selfish because I would put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work if something were to happen to me.

Yes, I stopped a project in the middle of it — I can’t even talk about the project because of the strike, but we’re in the middle of it. As soon as we get back to work, we go back to work. I don’t control any of that. I’m crossing my fingers and I hope we can find a resolve everyone is happy with. For right now, I feel this is the best way I can help. To come back home to my family.”

Triple H Addresses Adam Copeland's WWE Exit at Post-Fastlane Press Conference

At the post-Fastlane press conference in Indianapolis, Triple H discussed Adam Copeland's departure from WWE and the farewell message he sen [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 08, 2023 07:49AM

Source: Fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #john cena #fastlane

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84398/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π