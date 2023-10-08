WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH TV SPOILERS 10/7/23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2023

ROH recored a series of TV episodes this Saturday evening during the Collision event at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, UT.

Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty triumphed over The Infantry.

Athena, the ROH Women's Champion, vanquished Mazerati.

AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall bested Daga.

The Gates of Agony overcame Fresco & Watson.

Angelico outclassed Marty Casal, formerly known as Marty the Moth in Lucha Underground.

Willow Nightingale beat Leyla Hirsh. In a post-match drama, Leyla attacked Nightingale, only for Skye Blue to intervene and rescue Nightingale.

Action Andretti emerged victorious against Gringo Loco.

Billie Starkz defeated Rochelle Riveter. After the match, Mercedes Martinez and Diamante ambushed Athena and Billie.

Kip Sabian won against Anthony Henry.

Ethan Page conquered Christopher Daniels. Post-match, Tony Nese and Smart Mark Sterling invited Page to join the Premiere Athlete Brand. Page issued a challenge to Nese for a match next week. In a respectful gesture, he shook Daniels' hand and asked the audience to honor Daniels, whom he considers one of the greatest talents ever to grace the Ring of Honor stage.

Scorpio Sky outdid Darius Martin.
 

Source: PWInsider
