AEW Collision Results For October 7th, 2023

AEW Collision returned on Saturday night, October 7, 2023 from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah at 8/7c on TNT.

Featured below, courtesy of Suit Williams and F4WOnline.com, are complete results from the show.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (10/7/2023)

The cold open promos have words from Bryan Danielson, Kyle Fletcher, Big Bill & Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, & FTR. Ian Riccaboni & Nigel McGuinness were on the call from Salt Lake City, as the tag team title match kicked off the show.

AEW World Tag Team Title Match – Big Bill & Ricky Starks defeated FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) to win the titles

A surprising result, with FTR getting blitzed and beaten decisively. Big Bill and Starks have been a great pairing since coming together, and Starks’ performance this summer was deserving of a high-level spot in AEW.

Starks jumped Harwood at the bell, knocking Wheeler off of the apron. Starks threw Harwood into the corner posts before hitting a tornado DDT for a nearfall. The ringside doctor attended to Wheeler, who said in his pre-show promo that he had a fractured rib. Bill tagged in and booted Harwood before sending him to the floor. Starks directed Bill to handle Wheeler, which he did by chokeslamming him through the announce table.

Bill sent Harwood back into the ring, but Harwood ducked a pair of corner splashes. Harwood failed at a Sharpshooter attempt, getting booted by Bill as a result. Bill hit a chokeslam and went for a cover, but Starks wanted him to hit another one. Bill obliged, but Starks wanted another chokeslam. Bill hit the third chokeslam, but Starks still wasn’t satisfied. Bill tagged Starks in, who hit the spear to win the tag team titles.

We got a recap of Powerhouse Hobbs attacking Chris Jericho on Dynamite, leading to their match this Tuesday on Dynamite. We got a glimpse of FTR being brought to the back as Bryan Danielson made his entrance.

Bryan Danielson defeated Kyle Fletcher

Fletcher has been pegged as a future star for a while as part of Aussie Open, but he got a great opportunity to shine here against Danielson. Fletcher looked great here, with Danielson escaping with a win. The post-match angle was a neat touch, with Swerve sending his goons after Danielson to get an advantage ahead of their match on Dynamite.

Fletcher overpowered Danielson to start, laying in a shoulder block and a kick to the spine. Fletcher continued to strong-arm Danielson until he got caught with a kitchen sink knee. Danielson locked on a Mexican surfboard before laying in forearms to Fletcher’s head. The two went back and forth before Fletcher sent Danielson to the apron and booted him to the floor. Fletcher hit Danielson with a wild suicide dive, with both men flying into the barricade as we went to a commercial.

Fletcher held serve on Danielson as we came back from the commercial, but Danielson slipped out of a bodyslam and hit a running clothesline. Danielson laid in the Yes kicks, hitting the head kick for a nearfall. Danielson clubbered on Fletcher in the corner with kicks and chops before taking Fletcher to the top rope and hitting a hurricanrana. Danielson hit a pair of running dropkicks, but Fletcher followed up with a Yakuza Kick and a brainbuster for a nearfall.

The crowd gave out justified This Is Awesome chants as Fletcher chopped Danielson in the corner. Danielson vaulted over Fletcher in the corner, but Fletcher hit a superkick. Danielson avoided another Yakuza Kick, then hammered Fletcher with chops and kicks to Fletcher’s knee. Danielson caught Fletcher in an ankle lock, then pulled him up into a bridging German suplex for a nearfall.

Fletcher switched positions on a waistlock, then hit a Dragon Suplex on the American Dragon for a nearfall. Fletcher hit a jumping kick to the back of Danielson’s head, but Danielson slipped out of a twisting Tombstone attempt. Danielson ran into a Falcon Arrow from Fletcher for a nearfall. Fletcher locked on a chinlock, then transitioned into a nasty Dragon Sleeper hold. Danielson got to the ropes, so Fletcher brought Danielson to the top rope. After some hammer-and-anvil elbows, Fletcher hit a reverse superplex and transitioned it into the Dragon Sleeper. Danielson slipped out, then caught Fletcher in a European Clutch to score the flash pin.

After the match, The Gates of Agony jumped Danielson ahead of Danielson’s match against Swerve Strickland this Tuesday. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta hit the ring and ran them off.

We got a recap of the tag team title change before we went backstage, where Tony Schiavone was backstage with new AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill & Ricky Starks. Bill said that they beat the so-called best tag team in the world, before noting how nice it was that real stars were tag team champions. Starks denied FTR any kind of rematch, noting that they are the faces of Collision and the new top dogs around AEW.

Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & The Gunns) (w/ Jay White) defeated Metalik, Gravity, & Angelico (w/ Serpentico)

White came out with the AEW World Heavyweight Title, having stolen it from MJF this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Gravity outpaced Austin Gunn, hitting a handspring lucha armdrag before spacewalking to the corner for a tag to Metalik. Robinson tagged in but took a reverse Slingblade for a nearfall for Metalik. The lucha team kept control on Robinson until Robinson hit a kitchen sink knee on Gravity. Colton Gunn hit a big dropkick on Gravity as we went to a commercial break.

Bullet Club Gold held serve on their opponents as we came back from the break. Robinson hit his signature punches before Austin tagged in to hit his flashy punches. Gravity baited Colton in for a roll-up pin before tagging Angelico. Angelico ran wild, tying both Gunns in dual submission holds. Robinson broke it up with a Left Hand of God punch to the face.

Gravity sent Robinson to the floor, but a Gunn foiled a springboard moonsault attempt. Metalik got outnumbered before taking the 3:10 To Yuma from the Gunns. Robinson hit his frontway DDT for the win.

After the match, Jay White got the mic. White told MJF that AEW needed a champion that was truly elite. White was there, but MJF wasn’t. Maybe he was at home nursing his or Adam Cole’s injuries. White said that champions defend their titles and thought about defending “his” title against Hangman Page this Tuesday on Dynamite. However, since Hangman had never beaten White, White decided he was only worthy of an eliminator match. White said that MJF should sit back and watch as a real champion takes care of business on Dynamite.

We got a promo from Nick Wayne. Wayne said that he had known Darby Allin since he was eight years old, but when Wayne turned eleven, Allin bailed on him. Nick always lived in Darby’s shadow, just like Christian Cage had to live in Adam Copeland’s shadow. Nick said that Christian had become the father figure he always needed, and turned his back to Darby the way Darby turned his back on him.

AEW World Trios Title Match – The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Billy Gunn) defeated Iron Savages (Boulder, Bronson, & Jacked Jameson) to retain

The Acclaimed had their big moment at Wembley. It’s time to move on.

After some shirt shenanigans, Jameson jumped Gunn from behind. The Savages triple-teamed Gunn until Gunn got a tag out to Bowens. Bowens and Gunn hit a double team elbow for a nearfall. Boulder sent Bowens flying with a flapjack before we went to a commercial.

Bowens moved out of the way of a Boulder moonsault before getting the tag out to Caster. Caster ran wild, sending all three Iron Savages up and over with Death Valley Drivers. Boulder & Bronson hit a double spinebuster for a nearfall. Boulder went for a double suplex on Gunn and Caster, but Gunn and Caster took Boulder up and over. Scissor Me Timbers hit, before the Acclaim To Fame and the Mic Drop scored the win for the champs.

We got a video package on Keith Lee and Shane Taylor’s history from Ring of Honor, with both men commenting on their current issues. Taylor was pissed at the idea of Lee being seen as better than him, while Lee told Taylor to run.

Toni Storm defeated Kiera Hogan

Timeless Toni sure is wacky.

Storm handed Hogan a script for the match, which Hogan threw back in her face. Might want to save that for backstage. Hogan hit a hip attack in the ropes before landing a side kick for a nearfall. Storm got back in control, hitting a pair of hairmares. Storm went for a hip attack off the apron, but Hogan ducked it and chopped Storm’s behind. Hogan hit a crossbody for a nearfall. Storm begged off before dragging Hogan into the turnbuckle and hitting the hip attack off the apron. Storm told us to stay tuned during the commercial, after which we went to a commercial.

Hogan hit a missile dropkick as we came back from the commercial. Hogan hit a hip attack and a sliding kick for a nearfall. Storm hit a Sky High for a nearfall, after which she menaced the referee. Hogan rolled up Storm for a nearfall, then hit a step-up guillotine legdrop for a nearfall. Storm took a bite out of Hogan before hitting a hip attack. Storm followed with Storm Zero for the win.

Renee Paquette was backstage with Ruby Soho. Soho complained about Hikaru Shida allegedly cheating to beat her, but she would be ringside to help her Outcast partner Saraya beat Shida on Title Tuesday. Paquette informed her that she was banned from ringside, but Soho was still confident that Saraya would handle business against Shida.

ROH World Title Match – Eddie Kingston defeated Komander to retain

This looked like an odd style match-up on paper, but these two worked well together to have a solid title match.

Jim Ross was on commentary for the in-ring main event. Komander outpaced Kingston to start, sending Kingston to the floor. Kingston moved out of the way of a dive, but Komander caught Kingston in the ring in a Cobra Twist. Kingston got to the ropes and popped Komander with a chop. Kingston hit the machine gun chops before sending Komander flying with a T-Bone Suplex as we went to a commercial.

The two men traded strikes as we came back from commercial. Komander hit a tornado splash for a nearfall. Komander hit a spinning back heel kick and a standing moonsault for another nearfall. Komander hit a baseball slide to send Kingston to the floor. Komander used the corner post to vault over the top and dive onto Kingston.

Komander hit a step-up 450 for a nearfall. Kingston cut off another dive before the two got into a strike battle on the top rope. Kingston won the battle with headbutts, but Komander reversed a superplex to score a nearfall. Kingston caught Komander with a uranage for a nearfall, then followed with a lariat for another nearfall. Komander ducked a backfist, then hit a handspring DDT for a nearfall. Kingston caught Komander with a backfist for the win.

We got a rundown of the card for Dynamite: Title Tuesday. Rampage will see Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Gates of Agony, and next week on Collision, TNT Champion Christian Cage will defend his title against the winner of the Danielson/Strickland match on Dynamite.

Adam Copeland Speaks

An effective angle, heating up Copeland’s first AEW match on Tuesday. A solid Collision overall, even with the rough start to the second hour.

Copeland started by saluting Jim Ross for signing him to his first contract all those years ago. He said that his plans for Dynamite didn’t go as planned, with Christian Cage denying his request to team up in AEW. Copeland talked about how his neck issues kept him out of the ring for nine years, while Cage spent seven years on the sidelines as well. The two men talked about teaming up for the longest time, but as time went on, Cage started talking to Copeland less often. Copeland wanted some answers as to what was going on, so he called out Cage to get them.

Christian Cage appeared on the video screen, laughing at Copeland’s request. He said he would give Copeland his answers on Dynamite on Tuesday, then questioned if Copeland would even make it there. Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne made their way to the ring, but Copeland got the jump on them. Copeland hit the Impaler DDT on Wayne and loaded up for a spear, but Luchasaurus caught him and hit a chokeslam. Luchasaurus hit the rabbit lariat – now called The Extinction – before grabbing a pair of chairs.

Darby Allin’s music hit before Allin took out Luchasaurus with a pair of chairs. Allin hesitated to hit Wayne with the chair, but after clearing out Luchasaurus, Wayne hit a dropkick on Allin. Luchasaurus ripped Allin into the corner, then ripped the brace off of Allin’s arm. Wayne hit a Con-Chair-To to Allin’s arm, and the two stood tall over Copeland and Allin as we faded out.