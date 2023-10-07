WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Star Danhausen Teases Imminent Return in Intriguing New Vignette

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2023

AEW Star Danhausen Teases Imminent Return in Intriguing New Vignette

Danhausen is returning to AEW very soon.

The AEW crowd-pleaser was showcased in an intriguing vignette during Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT.

In the unique video clip, Danhausen was seen uttering his "very nice, very evil" mantra while his image rotated around a vintage TV screen. He indicated in the video that his return is imminent. The vignette concluded with the tagline, "Love that Danhausen!"

Danhausen has been out of action due to a torn pectoral muscle since the AEW Revolution 2023 live event in March.

To watch the hype-building vignette for Danhausen's upcoming AEW return, check below.


Tags: #aew #danhausen #rampage

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84385/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π