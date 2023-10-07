AEW Star Danhausen Teases Imminent Return in Intriguing New Vignette

Danhausen is returning to AEW very soon.

The AEW crowd-pleaser was showcased in an intriguing vignette during Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT.

In the unique video clip, Danhausen was seen uttering his "very nice, very evil" mantra while his image rotated around a vintage TV screen. He indicated in the video that his return is imminent. The vignette concluded with the tagline, "Love that Danhausen!"

Danhausen has been out of action due to a torn pectoral muscle since the AEW Revolution 2023 live event in March.

To watch the hype-building vignette for Danhausen's upcoming AEW return, check below.