Rumored AEW Signee Anticipated to Join Roster, New Faction a Possibility?

A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals Mariah May is slated to join AEW soon.
Mariah May's obligations with Japan's Stardom promotion appear to have wrapped up, especially following her loss to Hanan.
Upon her anticipated arrival in AEW, Mariah May could potentially team up with a rebranded Toni Storm. Storm has shifted from her rock and roll roots to adopt a new identity as "Timeless," channeling more of a Norma Desmond vibe from "Sunset Boulevard." How May will fit into or enhance this new persona for Storm is currently a matter for conjecture.
As for Tony Khan, he may be keen on addressing the ongoing feud between Storm and the remaining Outcasts members—Saraya and Ruby Soho. Including May in the mix could serve to balance the scales in this rivalry.
