Updated Card for IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2023

After the latest episode of IMPACT On AXS TV, more details have emerged about the card for IMPACT's marquee event of the year, Bound For Glory.

Below is the most recent match lineup for IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023, scheduled for October 21 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

IMPACT BOUND FOR GLORY 2023

- IMPACT World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander

- IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Mickie James

- IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. KENTA

- Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo

- IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. ABC

- Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 06, 2023 10:04AM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #bound for glory

