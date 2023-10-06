The Latest Regarding Jim Ross' Contract Status with AEW

Jim Ross had previously revealed that his AEW contract was nearing its end date at the close of September.

Although Ross had mentioned a discussion with Khan about a possible renewed agreement, there has been no updates, stirring speculation regarding his ongoing role in AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer's latest entry in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, talks between JR and Khan for a new contract are ongoing.

Meltzer stated:

“Jim Ross’ contract is either up or about to be up and he’s still working as they negotiate a new deal.”