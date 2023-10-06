WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Latest Regarding Jim Ross' Contract Status with AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2023

Jim Ross had previously revealed that his AEW contract was nearing its end date at the close of September.

Although Ross had mentioned a discussion with Khan about a possible renewed agreement, there has been no updates, stirring speculation regarding his ongoing role in AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer's latest entry in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, talks between JR and Khan for a new contract are ongoing.

Meltzer stated:

“Jim Ross’ contract is either up or about to be up and he’s still working as they negotiate a new deal.”

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #aew #jim ross

