Jim Cornette Hails MJF as "The Leonard Bernstein of Wrestling"

Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on why MJF stands out as the AEW World Champion and one-half of the ROH World Tag-Team Champions, during the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience."

“And the AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 pay-per-view opened up with the only intelligent individual in this company," Cornette stated. "MJF understood, 'Put me on first. I’m going to set the tone for this match, and hopefully, the others will be able to keep up. I’m not risking injury, I won’t come off as foolish, and I'll exit before anything goes wrong or before this drags on in this endless affair.' And that's precisely what he did."

Cornette added, "The man's a genius; he’s the Leonard Bernstein of wrestling. He masterfully manipulates the fans, his opponents, and Tony [Khan] alike. Regardless of whatever questionable storyline they thrust him into, when the spotlight is on him—whether he's in one of those awkward comedy skits or in a match—he knows how to make it all make sense. It's like watching [Jerry] Lawler own the stage at the Midsouth Coliseum in Memphis against a rookie football player. He adapts to his opponent's skill set and manages to create moments that thrill the audience, even when it seems like nothing noteworthy is occurring. The man is brilliant."