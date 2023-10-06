WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's AEW Rampage Features 4-Way Match for Title Contention and Additional Bouts

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2023

Tonight on TNT, All Elite Wrestling is set to air a fresh installment of AEW Rampage, featuring a 4-way bout that could impact future title matches and other exciting lineups. The card is as follows:

- Four-Way Match to Determine ROH World Title's #1 Contender: Johnny TV vs. Komander vs. Lince Dorado vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

- Tag Team Match: Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

- Eight-Man Tag Match: Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang, Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia vs. The Hardys & Best Friends

