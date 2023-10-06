WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Loses Top Spot in AEW Merch Sales For September

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2023

CM Punk has been dethroned as the top merchandise seller for AEW after his departure.

In the month of September, AEW's own brand merchandise surpassed all other earners, making it the top-grossing entity within the company. According to data provided by Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the promotion itself took the second spot in earnings. The following list details the ranking:

  • AEW
  • C.M. Punk
  • Orange Cassidy
  • MJF & Adam Cole
  • Bullet Club Gold
  • MJF
  • Acclaimed
  • Bryan Danielson
  • Kenny Omega
  • BCC
#aew #cm punk

