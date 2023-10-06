CM Punk Loses Top Spot in AEW Merch Sales For September

CM Punk has been dethroned as the top merchandise seller for AEW after his departure.
In the month of September, AEW's own brand merchandise surpassed all other earners, making it the top-grossing entity within the company. According to data provided by Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the promotion itself took the second spot in earnings. The following list details the ranking:
⚡ Frustration Mounts Within AEW Over Blame for Broadcast Mishaps Attributed to TBS
AEW Dynamite viewership took a hit this week attributed largely to scheduling errors by TBS and parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. The s [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 06, 2023 06:05AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com