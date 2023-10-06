WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tommaso Ciampa Feels WWE NXT is Back to its Roots

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2023

Tommaso Ciampa Feels WWE NXT is Back to its Roots

During a recent guest spot on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Tommaso Ciampa shared his thoughts on the current landscape of WWE NXT in 2023.

“So I actually stopped by the Performance Center and the vibe there and the energy, I don’t want to say it’s — It is. It’s exactly what it used to be. It had a tough spin. It had a tough time with NXT 2.0, the adjustments, the color scheme changes. Everything. The vibe was different for a while. It’s hungry again and it’s competitive again and it’s a team effort again. It was a really cool thing to see and I kept saying that to everybody down there. All the producers & head coaches, Shawn [Michaels], Matt [Bloom], everybody. That crowd was as electric as anything I’d ever seen for a TakeOver. It was the first time watching that I thought ‘Man, this is the Black and Gold feel.’ They were crazy.”

“All these new talents and acts have now stepped past that point of being new and they’re developed and they have characters and they’ve got backstory. You can connect [with them.] It was cool to see. It’s cool to see Carmelo Hayes be a full package. It’s cool to see Trick Williams break out like crazy over the last few months. Ilja Dragunov is [on the] next level. He is full package and ready to go. You can toss that guy on a pay-per-view tomorrow and he is going to deliver.”

Source: SEScoops.com for transcript
