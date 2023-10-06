Booker T Takes Aim at Dave Meltzer, Accusing Him of 'Damaging the Industry'

On a recent installment of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T didn't mince words when discussing the issue of insiders revealing wrestling storylines. He specifically pointed to an incident in which plans for Mustafa Ali to become the new North American Champion by beating Dominik Mysterio at NXT No Mercy were leaked. This happened before Ali was ultimately released by the company, an event that is said to have upset NXT officials.

Comparing the leak to ruining the climax of a film, Booker T suggested that well-known wrestling journalists like Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez should be barred from attending wrestling events.

“If any of this is true … I feel like WWE needs to ban guys like this from ever coming into one of their locker rooms or one of their shows ever again. Because this is like giving away the ending of a movie for me … I don’t know if you’ve got some insider information or not on how the show is going to go, but guys like this, these Meltzers, these Alvarezes, and this guy that wrote this … should never, ever be able to be a part of our business, ever.”

Booker T asserts that these insiders are harming the industry and exacerbating its issues.

“And I’m so passionate about that because dammit, these are the guys that’s killing business, daily, writing stories like this … Whatever the hell happened with Mustafa Ali, it happened. But this story is what’s wrong with this business today, and guys like this should be banned from anywhere near one of our shows.”