Frustration Mounts Within AEW Over Blame for Broadcast Mishaps Attributed to TBS

AEW Dynamite viewership took a hit this week attributed largely to scheduling errors by TBS and parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. The show was erroneously listed as airing at 4pm, leading to DVR recording mishaps and a significant loss of viewers. In addition to this, the broadcast was plagued by major audio issues, which were also the responsibility of TBS.
According to Fightful Select, there's a high level of frustration within AEW, as the promotion often bears the brunt of the blame for such technical difficulties. A source within Warner Bros. Discovery admitted to the outlet that the mistakes, particularly the incorrect airing time, were their fault and described them as "inexcusable." The same source expressed regret for the negative impact this had on AEW.
SportsTVRatings has reported that the October 5th installment of AEW Dynamite pulled in 800,000 viewers, marking a 6% drop from last week's
