Details Unveiled Regarding Sammy Guevara's Recent Medical Issue

On the October 4 episode of AEW Dynamite, it was disclosed that Sammy Guevara would not be participating in his scheduled tag team bout with Konosuke Takeshita against Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, as he had not received medical clearance.

Dave Meltzer subsequently provided further insights on Wrestling Observer Radio, confirming that Guevara is currently sidelined due to a concussion he sustained during the WrestleDream pay-per-view this past Sunday. The timeline for his return remains uncertain, given the unpredictable nature of concussion recoveries.

"Sammy got a concussion on the pay-per-view, is what happened. So he's out until... It's a concussion story, could be next week, could be who knows? But yeah, he's out," Meltzer explained.

In a turn of events on Dynamite, Kyle Fletcher stepped in to replace Guevara. Although Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega emerged victorious, their celebration was short-lived, as they were taken down by Powerhouse Hobbs, the latest addition to the Don Callis Family, right after the match.

At the October 1 WrestleDream event, Guevara teamed up with Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita to triumph over The Golden Jets, consisting of Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Kota Ibushi. Sammy secured the win for his team by pinning Chris Jericho.