AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 10/6/2023

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW recorded the upcoming episode of Rampage set to air this Friday on TNT, following the Dynamite show on Wednesday. The taping took place at Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA.
- Claudio Castagnoli and When Yuta overcame Colt Stevens & Levi Shapiro, as well as a pair of local talents. The win came when Yuta secured the pin after executing a splash from Castagnoli's shoulders.
- Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida triumphed over Nyala Rose & Marina Shafir.
The team of The Hardys & Best Friends emerged victorious against Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker.
- In a match to determine the number one contender for the ROH World Championship, Komander bested Johnny TV, Lince Dorado, and Penta El Zero Miedo. Komander is now set to go head-to-head with Eddie Kingston for the coveted title.
