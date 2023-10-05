Don Callis Expands His Wrestling Family with New Addition

On the October 4 episode of AEW Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs made waves by aligning himself with Don Callis, also known as The Invisible Hand. Hobbs took this alliance to the next level by ambushing Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho after they defeated Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher.

Earlier in the program, it was announced that Sammy Guevara was medically unable to participate in the match. Callis then enlisted the help of Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher to fill in for Guevara. Despite Omega's victory via the One Winged Angel move on Fletcher, Callis expressed his displeasure on the commentary desk, stating that Fletcher had "screwed the family."

The night took another twist when Don Callis got the attention of The Golden Jets—Omega and Jericho. As they were momentarily distracted, Powerhouse Hobbs seized the opportunity to launch an attack. Hobbs escalated the situation further when he tied Omega to the ring ropes with tape, allowing Callis to deliver a steel chair shot to Omega's head. The show closed with Hobbs, Callis, and their associates leaving the ring, while Omega and Jericho were left incapacitated.