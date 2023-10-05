WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jay White Issues Challenge to MJF for AEW Full Gear, Match Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2023

Jay White and MJF are poised for a showdown at AEW Full Gear, following the World Champion MJF's swift acceptance of White's challenge. This clash will mark Jay White's debut singles match at an AEW PPV event and is also the first match to be confirmed for Full Gear.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, MJF was called out by Juice Robinson and The Gunns, to which he responded that he'd take on all three. However, the confrontation was interrupted when Jay White made his appearance and targeted MJF.

White seized the microphone to declare that AEW was in need of a legitimate champion and issued a challenge to MJF for a bout at the upcoming November PPV event. Without hesitation, MJF accepted the challenge.

Christian Cage Rejects Adam Copeland's Offer for Final Tag Team Run on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland proposed a final tag team stint with Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite, an idea that Cage unequivocally rejected. During the main [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 05, 2023 07:36AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #full gear #jay white #mjf

