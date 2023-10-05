Jay White Issues Challenge to MJF for AEW Full Gear, Match Confirmed

Jay White and MJF are poised for a showdown at AEW Full Gear, following the World Champion MJF's swift acceptance of White's challenge. This clash will mark Jay White's debut singles match at an AEW PPV event and is also the first match to be confirmed for Full Gear.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, MJF was called out by Juice Robinson and The Gunns, to which he responded that he'd take on all three. However, the confrontation was interrupted when Jay White made his appearance and targeted MJF.

White seized the microphone to declare that AEW was in need of a legitimate champion and issued a challenge to MJF for a bout at the upcoming November PPV event. Without hesitation, MJF accepted the challenge.