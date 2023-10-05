Wardlow Dominates in His Return to AEW Dynamite

Wardlow reemerged on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, decimating Griff Garrison in the ring. The ex-TNT Champion marked his first showing on a Wednesday broadcast since his title loss to Luchasaurus on Collision's June 17th installment.

In a one-on-one bout with Garrison, Wardlow executed five devastating powerbombs, resulting in the termination of the match.

This contest also marked Garrison's long-awaited return to AEW, his last appearance being in an AEW Dark tag team match in October of the previous year.