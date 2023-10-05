WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wardlow Dominates in His Return to AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2023

Wardlow reemerged on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, decimating Griff Garrison in the ring. The ex-TNT Champion marked his first showing on a Wednesday broadcast since his title loss to Luchasaurus on Collision's June 17th installment.

In a one-on-one bout with Garrison, Wardlow executed five devastating powerbombs, resulting in the termination of the match.

This contest also marked Garrison's long-awaited return to AEW, his last appearance being in an AEW Dark tag team match in October of the previous year.


