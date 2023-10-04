Two AEW/ROH Talents to Take Brief Hiatus for Personal Reasons

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select revealed that Julia Hart will be stepping away for a short period after her recent TBS Championship match at AEW WrestleDream, where she was defeated by Kris Statlander. Prior to the championship match, AEW had been bolstering Hart's profile through an undefeated streak. She is set to take this break for her upcoming honeymoon.

Julia Hart is set to marry fellow AEW star Lee Johnson, and it remains uncertain whether AEW will produce any segments featuring her during her absence.

Consequently, Lee Johnson is also expected to be absent for a while. He has been a recurring performer on ROH shows.