Josh Alexander Open to the Idea of CM Punk Joining IMPACT Wrestling

In a recent conversation with WhatCulture.com, Josh Alexander of Impact Wrestling weighed in on the prospect of CM Punk joining the promotion's locker room.

Alexander stated, "CM Punk? Yeah, absolutely. I don’t think you can question the guy’s star power, his ability to get eyes on a product or a company. I saw Bully Ray recently say the exact same thing. You can say whatever you want [about him], but I wasn’t in those locker rooms seeing what had happened or transpired or the drama of everything that unfortunately occurred since his return, but I know who I am as a professional and an individual in this company and I think I would work synergistically with a guy like CM Punk.

Of course, we’re both Bret Hart fans, so that might help. But I would love the opportunity to get in the ring with him, have a program with him in IMPACT Wrestling or anywhere else."