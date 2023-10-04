WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Josh Alexander Open to the Idea of CM Punk Joining IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2023

In a recent conversation with WhatCulture.com, Josh Alexander of Impact Wrestling weighed in on the prospect of CM Punk joining the promotion's locker room.

Alexander stated, "CM Punk? Yeah, absolutely. I don’t think you can question the guy’s star power, his ability to get eyes on a product or a company. I saw Bully Ray recently say the exact same thing. You can say whatever you want [about him], but I wasn’t in those locker rooms seeing what had happened or transpired or the drama of everything that unfortunately occurred since his return, but I know who I am as a professional and an individual in this company and I think I would work synergistically with a guy like CM Punk.

Of course, we’re both Bret Hart fans, so that might help. But I would love the opportunity to get in the ring with him, have a program with him in IMPACT Wrestling or anywhere else."

