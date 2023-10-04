New Lead English Commentator for NJPW Announced as Kevin Kelly's Successor

Kevin Kelly, the English-language commentator for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) since 2015, is set to transition out of his role following Wrestle Kingdom 18 in January. Post-Wrestle Kingdom, Kelly will be joining Nigel McGuiness to lend his expertise to the AEW Collision commentary table.

Walker Stewart, a young talent in the world of professional wrestling announcing, has been confirmed as Kelly's successor.

Stewart took to social media to express his gratitude and excitement about his new venture, also extending his thanks to Kevin Kelly for mentoring him thus far.

“I am beyond honored, blessed, and excited to announce that I have officially signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling to serve as the Lead English Broadcast Commentator across all NJPW events.

“Many who enter the world of professional wrestling aim to perform in front of sold-out arenas worldwide, meet amazing fans who share a love for the sport, and make a living doing what they love most. Tonight, I'm thrilled to say that this dream has come true for me. It has been a journey spanning 26 months, 802 days, 19,230 hours, and involvement in 15 states, 63 promotions, and 212 events—ranging from commentating and announcing to ring setup and even popping popcorn.

“All of this has led to me becoming the youngest international broadcast commentator in the history of professional wrestling at age 21.

“My feelings right now are a mix of honor, a surge of emotions, and an overwhelming sense of gratitude. Many have been pivotal in shaping my career and recognizing my dedication. A special shoutout goes to Kevin Kelly and Bob Evans, who have been invaluable mentors.

“Professional wrestling has always been my passion, and it's heartwarming to know that the love is mutual. I'm excited to bring my best to NJPW and the independent wrestling world. Thank you.”

Stewart also announced his NJPW commentary debut will be on October 28, 2023, during the Fighting Spirit Unleashed event in Las Vegas, Nevada, airing live on FITE TV.