WWE NXT Results For October 2nd, 2023

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (10/3/2023)

John Cena's "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs and then we shoot into an elaborate video package looking back at Saturday's NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event.

Becky Lynch Kicks Off This Week's Show

After the package wraps up, we shoot inside the CWC and we hear the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch's theme song. "N-BEX-T" kicks off this week's show, as "The Man" heads to the ring with her NXT Women's Championship in-hand.

Lynch settles in the ring and mentions how she is not cleared to compete. The fans boo. She says that's okay because Tiffany Stratton isn't either, because they beat the ever-loving crap out of each other. She then brings up night one of Halloween Havoc.

She mentions having a roadblock in front of her in the form of Tegan Nox. Before she can continue, Lyra Valkyria's theme hits and out she comes. She says she's never had the chance to tell her this. She brings up Becky Lynch's NXT debut date. She says it was the first episode of NXT she ever saw.

Valkyria says she saw an Irish girl in the ring and she started training the very next week because of how inspired she was. She says she knows she's "The Man." She asks if she knows what she's done for people back home, for Irish wrestling, for her. She says she'll never forget being at the biggest Irish show ever and they showed Lynch's face and the fans roared.

Lyra says she's always wondered what it would be like to stand face-to-face with Lynch. She asks Lynch if she thinks she's ready. Lynch says she's ready. Before she can say anything else, Indi Hartwell's theme hits. "Surprise!" she says as she makes her way out. She says Becky isn't the only woman who felt the need to return to NXT to prove a point.

Hartwell boasts becoming the women's champion at the biggest NXT Stand & Deliver event of all-time. She mentions never technically losing it. She says if Lynch can go between Monday and Tuesday's, so can she. Roxanne Perez comes out next and states her case.

Becky says how about they do a little less talking and a little more fighting. Since she's not cleared, she'll sit at the commentary desk and watch these three duke it out. The winner will face her at night one of NXT Halloween Havoc.

Butch & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus

After the opening segment wraps up, Vic Joseph mentions the start of the annual NXT Women's Breakout Tournament taking place tonight. A video package airs with each of the women in the tourney stating their case. The brackets for the tourney are shown and then we return inside the CWC.

We hear the familiar sounds of Butch's theme song and out he comes accompanied by Tyler Bate. The two head to the ring for our first match of the evening, which will be contested in the men's tag-team division. As they settle inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see footage of Trick Williams and Dominik Mysterio arriving to the building for their title showdown later tonight. When we return inside the CWC, Gallus' theme hits and the trio make their way to the ring for this tag-team showdown against Butch and Bate.

Vic Joseph asks if Booker T is "even here," and for the first time in 21 minutes, we hear from the Booker-man. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Butch and Wolfgang kick things off for their respective teams. Butch jumps into the early offensive lead. A distraction by Coffey at ringside leads to Wolfgang taking over on offense.

Bate tags in and helps shift the offensive momentum back in his team's favor. Butch comes in and the two hit double-team spots on both Gallus members, who re-group at ringside and throw a fit as we head into a mid-match commercial break as this opening contest continues.

As we settle back in from the commercial time out, we see Coffey working over Bate in the ring, as Gallus jumps back into the offensive lead. We see outside interference from the other Coffey at ringside. Butch tags in and hits Ten Beats over the Bowery and then a splash on the other Coffey at ringside. Bate tags in and finishes this one off for the win.

After the match, Gallus attacks Butch and Bate. The Brawling Brutes theme hits and out runs Ridge Holland to the ring to help Butch and Bate beat down Gallus, who runs off to the back.

Winners: Butch & Tyler Bate

In The Ring With Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes & Dominik Mysterio

Now we shoot backstage and we see Ilja Dragunov walking the hallways. The new NXT World Champion is coming to the ring -- next. On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Roxanne Perez stretching backstage after quick highlights are shown of Trick Williams' NXT North American Championship victory over Dominik Mysterio at No Mercy.

Back inside the CWC, the familiar sounds of Ilja Dragunov's theme hits the house speakers. The new NXT World Champion makes his way to the ring to a big pop from the Orlando crowd. He says you can welcome him as "The Mad Dragon," but also as the new NXT Champion.

The fans chant "You deserve it!" Dragunov talks about Carmelo Hayes bringing the best out of him at No Mercy. He continues, "Today I stand in front of you, barely even able to stand, but I stand ..." Oh boy. The theme for Trick Williams hits and the coolest ring entrance in pro wrestling takes place once again. Gotta love it. "Whoop that, Trick!"

Trick and Ilja start buddying up. Ilja tells him he's proud of him and congratulates him on "whooping that Trick" at No Mercy. Carmelo Hayes' theme hits and out comes the former NXT Champion to a ton of love from the Orlando crowd. He asks if he's seeing things right.

He talks about being proud of Trick, too. He tells him winning a championship is one thing, but defending it is another. Trick asks what 'Melo meant by that. He asks if he doesn't think he's ready for Dom. Ilja also chimes in and asks what 'Melo meant. He then says he thought this was a conversation between champions.

Dominik Mysterio's theme hits and out comes "Dirty" Dom. He agrees with 'Melo. He says it's one thing to win a title and a whole other thing to keep it. Trick brings up Dom being Rhea Ripley's boy who always listens to "Mami." Dom tells him not to worry about "Mami."

'Melo warns Trick that Dom doesn't roll alone. He says The Judgment Day could get involved, so he'll be at ringside like the old times tonight. Dom says Trick is 240 pounds and 6'4'', but he's still in 'Melo's shadow. Trick tells 'Melo he won the title alone, he'll defend it alone tonight. The fans chant "Whoop that, Trick!" as the segment wraps up.

NXT Women's Championship Eliminator

Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria

Who will challenge Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship at night one of NXT Halloween Havoc? It's time to find out! Indi Hartwell's theme hits and she heads to the ring for our triple-threat NXT Women's Championship Eliminator.

As the former NXT Women's Champion settles inside the squared circle for this high-stakes contender match-up, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Lyra Valkyrie and Roxanne Perez have made their way to the ring as well.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Becky Lynch has settled in on special guest commentary for this one. She mentions already getting rid of the sling while talking about her road to recovery. After some back-and-forth action, we see a big high spot on the floor before heading into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Valkyria fire up on offense. Kiana James comes out to try and interfere, but Lynch pops up from the commentary desk and drops her. Valkyria then scores the pin for the win. She will face Lynch at Halloween Havoc.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender To NXT Women's Championship: Lyra Valkyria

Bron Breakker Confronts Carmelo Hayes Backstage

We shoot backstage and we see Carmelo Hayes walking when Bron Breakker approaches him. He claims to be the one man who knows what Hayes is going through. He tells Hayes to use the frustration and rage and take it out on everyone -- especially Trick Williams.

Breakker tells Hayes to leave Trick out of this. Bron asks where Trick was when he lost. He says he wasn't at Gorilla waiting to give him a hug. He says he had to go find him somewhere because he was being selfish. He tells him to think about it and walks off.

Baron Corbin Confronts Ilja Dragunov Backstage

When we return from the break, we see Ilja Dragunov getting his new custom side plates put in his NXT World Championship.

Baron Corbin approaches him and tells him he hopes the side plates weren't screwed in too tight. He talks about being one of two people to beat Dragunov in recent memory. He says history has a way of repeating itself.

Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin

Now we return inside the CWC where Blair Davenport's theme hits. As she makes her way out and heads to the ring, she is attacked from behind by Gigi Dolin.

The two brawl for a minute and then the fight makes it into the ring where the referee finally calls for the bell. Dolin continues beating down Davenport in the early goings of this grudge match showdown.

Dolin proceeds to dominate the first several minutes of the match. When Davenport finally buys herself some time, she heads out and grabs a steel chair. Vic yells that she's gonna get herself disqualified. It ends up not mattering as Dolin knocks her down before she can use it.

Gigi gets Blair down and grabs the steel chair. She thinks about using it, but the ref grabs it before she can. Davenport tries getting in a cheap shot. She grabs the chair. The ref takes it from her. Dolin rolls her up and gets the pin fall victory. After the match, Davenport attacks the ref.

Winner: Gigi Dolin

Kiana James Drops Bombshell Regarding Next Week's NXT

We shoot backstage where McKenzie Mitchell tries interviewing Kiana James while she's on the phone. She asks why she got involved and cost Roxanne Perez a chance at the NXT Women's Championship earlier tonight.

James mentions her past with Perez and how she cost her a shot at the title in the past and took her shine in the past breakout tourney. She then says if Perez wants a match against her, all she has to do is get past her opponent next week -- Asuka.

NXT Women's Breakout Tournament

Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame

After we return from the commercial break, we shoot inside the CWC where the entire field of participants in the 2023 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament are introduced in front of the crowd.

Now it's time for the first opening round match in the tourney. The match will feature Kelani Jordan going one-on-one against Izzi Dame. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Izzi Dame jumps into the early offensive lead. She controls the several first minutes of the action. We see split-screen footage of the "Watch Party" in the locker room as the match continues with Dame controlling Jordan on the mat. Jordan fights back and hits a top-rope moonsault for the win to advance.

Winner and ADVANCING in the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament: Kelani Jordan

Jacy Jane & Thea Hail vs. Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice

We shoot to X coverage of a photo of the new-and-improved Thea Hail. We return live and we see Duke Hudson and Andre Chase approach the grown ass woman backstage with Jacy Jane. Hail sides with Jane, who agrees with Chase and Hudson's plans. Jane says "Chase U on three!" They head to the ring for our next match as we shift to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the team of Hail and Jane settling in the ring. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson are shown on the ring apron in their corner talking among themselves.

The theme for their opposition hits and out comes the team of Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice. The two head to the ring together for this scheduled women's tag-team action. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Hail and Lopez kick things off for their respective teams. Hail jumps into the early offensive lead. Lopez fights back into the offensive lead and then tags in Vice, who starts blasting Hail with a variety of kicks as the commentators sing the praises of her MMA background.

Jane tags in and helps take back over. She gets Lopez down and out and then sees Hail jumping up and down on the ring apron asking for the tag. She tags her in and Hail slaps on her trademark Kimura for the win. We see Chase and Hudson celebrating their victory at ringside.

Winners: Jacy Jane & Thea Hail

John Cena Coming To NXT Next Week

We shoot to parking lot footage of Carmelo Hayes who is asked about Bron Breakker's comments. He says not only did he think nothing of them, he says he just got off the phone and has a match against Breakker next week. He mentions that he also spoke with John Cena and he'll be in his corner for next week's match.

NXT North American Championship

Trick Williams (C) vs. Dominik Mysterio

It's main event time!

Now we return inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of Dominik Mysterio's theme music. Out comes "Dirty" Dom accompanied by Rhea Ripley. He heads to the ring for his No Mercy rematch with Trick Williams as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, it is announced that Cody Rhodes will also be on next week's star-studded episode of NXT and he will make a "major announcement." From there, we get back to the ring for our final match of the evening.

The familiar sounds of Trick Williams' theme hits and out comes the newly crowned NXT North American Champion with his super-cool ring entrance, as fans loudly chant "Whoop that, Trick!" while Booker T does hip-hop style ad-libs on commentary.

After the formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger finish up, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Trick dominates the action early on and hits a big high spot from the ring to the floor as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Rhea Ripley looking frustrated at ringside as Trick continues to dominate the action. The commentators remind us that "Mami" told "Dirty" Dom not to bother coming home if he doesn't re-capture the NXT North American Championship.

The fans make a new, "Whoop that Trick...whoop-whoop that Trick!" chant as the NXT North American Champion fires up on offense again. Damian Priest also comes down to ringside now as Trick continues to hit high spots on Dom. Rhea Ripley hops on the ring apron and slides in the title. Dom hits a DDT to Trick on the belt.

He goes for the cover but Trick kicks out. Dom-Dom takes over on offense from this point on. He hits a 6-1-9 and some of his other trademark spots. He heads to the top-rope and looks for a frog splash, but Trick gets his knees up. He hits a running high spot and then JD McDonagh hits the ring.

Trick takes him out, too. Damian slides his briefcase into Dom, who blasts Trick with it. He hits a frog splash off the top for the win. We have a new NXT North American Champion.

Winner and NEW NXT North American Champion: Dominik Mysterio

Paul Heyman Coming To NXT

After the match wraps up, we shoot to Paul Heyman who talks into camera. He brings up Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes' match next week on NXT, with John Cena appearing in Hayes' corner.

He announces per Roman Reigns that he will be providing wisdom to Bron Breakker. Not through a TV screen or a phone. Up close and personal. Heyman will be in Breakker's corner next week. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us.