AEW Collision Draws Lowest Viewership in Face-Off with WWE NXT No Mercy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 03, 2023

Wrestlenomics recently released the viewership data for AEW Collision's Saturday episode, which served as the final show leading up to AEW WrestleDream last Sunday. Notably, AEW Collision was competing against WWE NXT No Mercy, a premium live event streaming on Peacock.

AEW Collision experienced a notable drop in viewership this week, plummeting to 327,000 viewers from last week's 562,000. Two weeks prior, the program had 467,000 viewers.

There was also a steep decline in the P18-49 key demographic rating. Collision had an average 0.08 rating this week, a downturn from last week's 0.18 and a two-week prior rating of 0.15.

This episode marks the lowest numbers for both viewership and the P18-49 key demographic for the show thus far. It should be noted that AEW Collision faced stiff competition from NCAA college football on the same day.

