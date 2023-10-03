WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Copeland Reveals Timing of AEW Contract and Christian Cage's Influence in Decision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 03, 2023

In a surprising turn of events at the 2023 AEW WrestleDream PPV, wrestling veteran Adam Copeland, better known as Edge, made his inaugural appearance with All Elite Wrestling. In a subsequent interview with CBSSports.com, Copeland shed light on the speedy timeline of his contract negotiation with AEW.

Copeland stated, "It wasn’t until my [WWE] contract was up on [September 21st]. It wasn’t until then. So it was really, really quick to get everything done and get everything dialed in. Figuring out so many things like getting with Alter Bridge and getting the music and doing all of those things. There were nine or 10 days."

Additionally, Copeland named Jay Reso, also known as Christian Cage, as a significant influence in his choice to transition to AEW.

Copeland elaborated, “I didn’t know immediately, but I thought that’s where I wanted to go. I really thought that working with Jay again was what I wanted to do and how I pictured it in a perfect world. Beth said, ‘What’s your perfect world? ‘I was like, ‘My perfect world is that I end my career with Jay.’ So suddenly that perfect world looked like it could be there. It’s tough to pass that up.”

Source: cbssports.com
