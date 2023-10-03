WWE Has Made a Decision on Jade Cargill's Brand Placement,

According to PWInsider, WWE has seemingly settled on assigning Jade Cargill to its Raw roster. Cargill, a former TBS Champion, is anticipated to make her debut on the main stage, bypassing the developmental circuits.

The wrestling organization inked a contract with Cargill just last week, and the emphasis they've been placing on her recent signing—both on television and across social media channels—suggests they have substantial long-term aspirations for her. Insiders believe that Cargill could appear on television by month's end, or perhaps even earlier.

Jade Cargill recently parted ways with AEW following discussions with Tony Khan. During a media scrum for WrestleDream, Khan revealed that he had offered her a more lucrative deal to remain with AEW, which she declined.