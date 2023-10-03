WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Has Made a Decision on Jade Cargill's Brand Placement,

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 03, 2023

According to PWInsider, WWE has seemingly settled on assigning Jade Cargill to its Raw roster. Cargill, a former TBS Champion, is anticipated to make her debut on the main stage, bypassing the developmental circuits.

The wrestling organization inked a contract with Cargill just last week, and the emphasis they've been placing on her recent signing—both on television and across social media channels—suggests they have substantial long-term aspirations for her. Insiders believe that Cargill could appear on television by month's end, or perhaps even earlier.

Jade Cargill recently parted ways with AEW following discussions with Tony Khan. During a media scrum for WrestleDream, Khan revealed that he had offered her a more lucrative deal to remain with AEW, which she declined.

Tony Khan Reveals Extensive Contract Talks with Jade Cargill Before WWE Move

As we reported earlier, Jade Cargill has officially transitioned to WWE after wrapping up her time with AEW. AEW President Tony Khan broke h [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 02, 2023 11:34AM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #jade cargill

